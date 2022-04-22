Erie County back at high COVID levels

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Erie County is now back in the high level of COVID cases after new case numbers were released. The county health department is making advanced recommendations.

The health department says on April 20, the most recent day for which data was available, there were 79 COVID-19 patients in Erie County hospitals; 31 of those patients were admitted due to COVID-19.

The health department is adding more recommendations. “These recommendations are basic protective measures that we are all familiar with at this point in the pandemic,” says Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Our department has walk-in rapid and PCR COVID-19 diagnostic testing available six days a week and regular COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Our COVID-19 ‘ Test to Treat ’ program, introduced last week, can connect eligible, symptomatic people who have a positive COVID-19 test result from our testing sites with a prescription antiviral medication that reduces the risk of serious illness There is currently a good community pharmacy supply of COVID-19 antiviral medication in Erie County. Individuals 12 years of age or older weighing at least 88 lbs. with a positive COVID-19 test and who are at high risk for progression to severe disease should talk to their primary care provider or an urgent care center about antiviral medication.”

In communities with a high COVID-19 level, individual- and household-level COVID-19 prevention strategies include:

Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease

Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection

Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed

Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions (e.g., testing)Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. Masks are recommended in indoor public transportation settings, and New York State continues to require masks on public transportation.