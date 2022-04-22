ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls County, ID

Winners of the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Drug-free Scholarships

By Benito Baeza
 4 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls High School student has been awarded the top prize from the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney's Drug-free Scholarship. On April 20, Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs awarded...

