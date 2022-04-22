Eerie doll found on Louisiana spillway reveals piece of New Orleans history

Festival season is in full flower throughout the metropolitan area but there's much more on the calendar. Just take a gander at what's in store. What some may have considered a warmup for Jazz Fest has become the juggernaut kickoff to the big festival season in the Crescent City. FRENCH QUARTER FEST, which opens Thursday, bursts into high gear Friday to Sunday with more than 20 stages packed with entertainment and enough food to feed the Navy (in town this week). The fun runs along the banks of the Mississippi River from the foot of Canal Street all the way to Esplanade Avenue. Listen for Irma Thomas, the Iguanas, Dwayne Dopsie, Tank and the Bangas, the Dukes of Dixieland, Amanda Shaw, the wild Magnolias, Dash Rip Rock, James Andrews, Mamboula 2000 and lots more. Foodwise, it's a rocket ship to "Flavortown" with all manner of culinary creativity, including noshable notions from Patton's, Galatoire's, Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse, Paella Nola, Plum Street Snoballs, Vaucresson Sausage Company, Lasyone's Meat Pie Restaurant, Miss Linday's Yakamein, Morrow's, Ajun Cajun, Ma Momma's House, Lorretta's Authentic Praline's and many munches more. The fun kicks off around 11 a.m. daily and wraps around 7 p.m. Schedules, listening, feasting and more are here.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO