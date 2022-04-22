ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

New Jersey dad climbing Mt. Everest to save his son

By Allen Levine
 2 days ago

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Monmouth County man is climbing Mt. Everest to try to save his son.

Jim Raffone’s 13-year-old son, Jamesy, has a rare muscle-wasting disease called Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Most people with it don’t make it out of their early 20s. There is no cure.

Raffone refuses to accept that there is no cure. He has started a 501 (c ) (3) organization called Jar of Hope, based in Asbury Park. And the University of Florida is poised to do a clinical trial to try to find a technique to fight the disease.

But to help fund the trial, Jar of Hope must raise $750,000. The hope is the climb will raise $150,000 on top of the $126,000 already raised.

Raffone said he’s not climbing all the way to the peak, just to a base camp. After all, he has no climbing experience. But that hardly seems to matter.

“I thought if I did a regular 5K we would never get the media support that we would need to raise $750,000,” Raffone said on the PIX11 Morning News. So, to generate attention for his effort and the disease, “What’s the most epic thing on the planet to do but to climb the tallest point in the world and that’s Mt. Everest?”

Jamesy has lost the ability to walk. But his father says, “He has an amazing outlook on life.”

So, the week of April 25, the New Jersey dad and several colleagues are off to Nepal to begin the trip with one goal in mind: to help save his son and the others suffering with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

If you would like to contribute to the effort, go to JarofHope.org

