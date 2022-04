Last season, the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades were the launching point for several breakout pitching performances, including those of Hayden Wesneski and Ken Waldichuk, who both now frequently rank among the Yankees’ best prospects. This year, the Renegades once again appear to have a strong roster, as their pitching staff is proving to be among the best in the South Atlantic League at missing bats and displaying the type of nasty pitches that will continue to play at a higher level.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO