Washington State

WATCH: Biden gives healthcare and energy remarks while visiting Washington state

By News Desk
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Biden spoke on healthcare and energy infrastructure development while visiting Washington state on Friday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Yesterday, Biden opened the two-day...

www.pbs.org

bloomberglaw.com

Biden Crosses Midpoint of U.S. Attorney Picks by Tapping Five

The White House announced five new chief federal prosecutors Friday, including nominees to head the U.S. Attorney’s offices based in Philadelphia and Sacramento. President Joe Biden’s package of U.S. attorney choices mostly reflected promotions of existing public officials, such as Jacqueline Romero for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where she’s currently a line prosecutor, and Phillip Talbert for the Eastern District of California, where he’s already the attorney general-appointed U.S. attorney.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Fox News

President Biden, cartels' best friend

What President Donald Trump did to secure our border worked. Through the CDC, he invoked Title 42 to slow the spread of dangerous diseases. He implemented the Migrant Protection Protocols, or "Remain in Mexico" program. He put more agents in the field patrolling the border, and he worked with Mexico and Guatemala to become true border security partners.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Even Beto O'Rourke says Biden needs to be better prepared for the end of Title 42: Democrat Texas governor candidate demands to hear a plan from the White House ahead of the impending mass migrant event in May

Democrat Beto O'Rourke distanced himself from President Joe Biden's border policies on Tuesday when he said the administration needs to be better prepared before lifting pandemic-era expulsion policy Title 42. There are concerns among state, local and federal officials that letting the rule expire on May 23 as planned will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Soaring gas prices test Biden on climate change

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s ambitions to finally put the U.S. on the path to confront climate change are crashing into an election-year scramble to lower gas prices and demonstrate tangible economic progress to voters. As environmentalists celebrate Earth Day on Friday, the Biden administration is trying to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden vs. Biden -- latest policy flip-flops show White House incoherence

Remember "strategic ambiguity"? That was the term politely used to excuse Barack Obama’s "lead from behind" dealings with ISIS, China and other foreign threats. Under Joe Biden, we see "strategic incoherence." Policy set by the Biden White House on energy, foreign affairs, inflation, immigration, health and so much more is confused and contradictory, channeling the president himself.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Refugee groups stomp on Biden’s Ukraine welcome mat

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. President JOE BIDEN’s new program to bring Ukrainians to America is not going over well with many professionals whose lives’ work is helping people in such dire straits. The program, called Uniting for Ukraine, allows Ukrainians fleeing...
U.S. POLITICS
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

