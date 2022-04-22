ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro motorcycle officer involved in hit-and-run crash

By Caroline Bleakley
 2 days ago

UPDATE: On Friday afternoon, the suspect’s car was identified near Baker, CA and the driver was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol.  LVMPD detectives will be conducting a follow-up investigation.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan motorcycle officer has been taken to University Medical Center after being involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

The crash was reported at 11:16 a.m. and occurred on the US 95 onramp to I-15.

According to Metro police, the officer had conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near US 95 North and I-15 North when the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck the officer’s motorcycle. The driver then fled the scene.

The officer had minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

