Kentucky Derby Workouts and Notes for 4/22/22

Racing fans caught a glimpse of two 2022 Kentucky Derby horses on April 9, when Zandon hit the gas on the final turn and passed Smile Happy in the Blue Grass Stakes. Zandon is one of three horses that come into the 148th Run for the Roses at 6-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Smile Happy checks in at 14-1. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 set for Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs, time is running out to decide whether either should be among your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets. Other favorites in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field include Epicenter (5-1), Taiba (6-1), Messier (6-1) and Mo Donegal (8-1). With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO