Brewers' Tyrone Taylor on bench Friday

PHILADELPHIA -- Through four innings on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, it felt like more of the same for the Brewers and starter Adrian Houser. A couple of miscues led to some early runs for the Phillies, while the Brewers were once again being held scoreless behind Houser, who had received no runs of support over 9 1/3 innings in his first two starts. But that all changed in the fifth inning when Hunter Renfroe ripped a leadoff double -- one of his three hits on the day -- that served as the turning point in Milwaukee's 5-3 comeback win.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO