Lafourche Booking Log - April 21, 2022

NEW ORLEANS — Officials with the Coast Guard are searching for three juveniles who allegedly fell into the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Saturday night. In a news release, the Coast Guard is searching near the bank of the city’s Algiers neighborhood for a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl.
Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a grandmother and mother after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the 12000 block of Wallis Street on Thursday morning. BRPD arrested 28-year-old Kadjah Record and 53-year-old Roxanne Record for the death of 4-year-old China Record. During the investigation, officials learned that the grandmother forced […]
LOUISIANA, USA — The search for a 33-year-old Louisiana woman, who went missing after reportedly driving a Lyft to Texas, continues after officials found her vehicle in another state three weeks later. (Editor's Note: The video above is from a March 18, 2022 newscast) Ella Goodie was last seen...
A bouquet of flowers and balloons sit outside of a home on the 1200 block of Sumner Street, where 63-year-old Kenneth Faggin took his last breath. His family, beside themselves in grief after learning he was gunned down on Friday.
Watch: The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories. Sherri Papini's husband, Keith, appears to have had enough. He filed for divorce just days after she pled guilty to faking her own kidnapping. According to court documents obtained by E! News on April 21, Keith filed in Shasta County,...
A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
MONROE, La. - A man from the Baton Rouge area who was serving out a sentence as a work release inmate in north Louisiana is on the run after he allegedly stabbed a person to death Thursday. The stabbing happened around 8:40 a.m. at Foster Farms in Union Parish. Authorities...
BATON ROUGE, La. — Two Louisiana women are facing charges after a 4-year-old girl died with a blood alcohol limit of more than eight times the legal limit for adults. Both Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday on charges of first-degree murder, The Associated Press reported.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two women, who were arrested for aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance in Jones County, were transferred into federal custody. Deyci Delapaz, 32, of Texas, and Ana Pena, 18, of New York, were arrested on April 15, 2022. Jones County deputies said they discovered 25 kilos of cocaine, heroin and […]
A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 4-year-old died of acute alcohol poisoning last Thursday after her grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey, as the child’s mother watched, reports NBC News. The child, China Record, was found with a blood alcohol level of .68 when authorities arrived at the...
A man is facing murder charges in the death of a Baton Rouge woman found bound to a steering wheel after a stabbing attack that was streamed on Facebook Live, according to Louisiana authorities. Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the fatal stabbing...
Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Black Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955.
The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 38-year-old Mark Anthony Browning, Jr. of Reserve who is accused of battery, carjacking, and even sneaking contraband into a correctional facility.
