West Mifflin parents calling for action after disturbing social media video surfaces

A disturbing video drove parents to Thursday night's board meeting in West Mifflin.

The video circulating on social media appears to show one child repeatedly punching another in a bathroom, and shoving his head against the sink.

Parents say it happened at West Mifflin Area High School, and it brought some of them to Thursday's board meeting.

One parent expressed her concern about bullying as a whole in the district.

“I beg you all to wake up and realize how serious things are in these buildings before we lose another student, my daughter included, from this school district.”

District superintendent Jeffrey Soles issued the following statement:

“The West Mifflin Area School District strives to make certain students are in a safe and secure educational environment. The District has conducted their investigation and the code of conduct is being enforced as prescribed by policy. These matters are taken very serious by the District and all parties are held accountable for their actions. Under school code the District is not permitted to release information concerning students or disciplinary information.”

At Thursday's meeting, the school board president said they will look into programs to further address the issue.

UPDATE: The West Mifflin Police Department has provided an update to the situation and an investigation they carried out following the assault.

West Mifflin Police stated that they identified the actor in the video and determined that criminal charges would be filed.

Possible additional actors in the situation could face offenses, as well.

To not read false information on the situation, police encourage the public to check their Facebook page for proper updates.

