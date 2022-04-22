MISSING: NYPD search for girl, 15, last seen in Brooklyn home Saturday

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking for a missing teen girl in Brooklyn that was last seen over the weekend, according to officials.

According to police, 15-year-old Emya Jackson was last seen on Saturday, April 16 inside of her residence located on West 23 Street near Surf Avenue in Coney Island.

Jackson is described as a female, Black, approximately 5'2" tall, approximately 125 pounds, with black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, and black slippers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).