MISSING: NYPD search for girl, 15, last seen in Brooklyn home Saturday

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking for a missing teen girl in Brooklyn that was last seen over the weekend, according to officials.

According to police, 15-year-old Emya Jackson was last seen on Saturday, April 16 inside of her residence located on West 23 Street near Surf Avenue in Coney Island.

Jackson is described as a female, Black, approximately 5'2" tall, approximately 125 pounds, with black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, and black slippers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Robert G.
2d ago

I used to work with a toddler of a girl who was 16 year old in a professional capacity, some traffickers recruited at her NYC high school. She was mentally stable and ACS wouldn't let her near her 3 existing kids (remember she was 16). The cops were trying to find out who was her pimp. There is a lot of human trafficking that's going on under our noses and they try to find the girls with really broken families. An intact family structure or a watchful mother is the best protection for girls this young. I hope the same didn't happen to her. Maybe she is at a friend's house.

