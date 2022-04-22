ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BRPD say child died after being forced to drink bottle of whiskey

By Brooke Thorington
 2 days ago

After a four-year-old Baton Rouge toddler was allegedly forced to drink alcohol and found unresponsive Thursday morning, her mother and grandmother are charged with first-degree murder. BRPD Spokesperson L’Jean McKneely said when officers arrived the family had already attempted to revive China Record by placing her in a tub of cold water.

“We learned that the grandmother had become upset with the four-year-old, forced her to drink a bottle of Canadian Mist whiskey which caused her to then pass out, become unconscious and later die,” said McNeely.

The coroner said China Record’s blood alcohol concentration was a deadly point-six-eight-zero. McNeely said the victim’s grandmother 53-year-old Roxanne Record and mother 28-year-old Kadjah Record were both charged, even though the investigation indicates the grandmother forced the child to drink the whiskey.

“The mother was there, she did not stop the grandmother, nor did she make an attempt to render any kind of aid when the four-year-old went unconscious,” said McKneely.

McKneely said this is just one of many heartbreaking cases where a child’s life ended due to abuse. He said they are trying to raise more awareness of available resources to help those in such situations. McKneely encourages the public to contact them.

“If anybody has any problems, or they know of anyone having problems, we’re trying to put the word out there that they’re resources available,” said McKneely.

The case remains under investigation, both women are being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail and bond amounts have not been listed.

