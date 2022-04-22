ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Production of Hallmark movie filming in Charleston begins soon; still seeking extras

By Sophie Brams
 2 days ago

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The latest production from Hallmark is still searching for locals to appear as extras in an upcoming film directed by Keisha Knight Pulliam.

“Girlfriends’ Getaway,” starring Tamera Mowry, follows a group of women at a retreat and will film in the Charleston and Edisto Island areas.

Production begins Monday and features a predominately African-American, female-led cast and crew. It is expected to finish filming in mid-May.

Other familiar faces in the film include:

  • Brad James : Best known for his role as Todd in the sitcom Tyler Perry’s ‘For Better or Worse’
  • Krystal Joy Brown : Broadway actress best known for her portrayal of Diana Ross in Motown: The Musical
  • Chelsea Tavares : Best known for her roles on Nickelodeon shows ‘Unfabulous’ and ‘Just Jordan’ and Patience Roberts in The CW series ‘All American’

“There’s definitely a strong female presence in the film, so a lot of women is what I’m looking for,” casting director Karlie Loland-Ringer said.

Jimmy Buffett spotted in Charleston

There have already been more than 600 applicants from the Charleston area, but the casting company still needs more. Loland-Ringer said they are mostly looking for women aged 25-50, but men are encouraged to apply as well.

“I’m looking for stand-ins, background actors, people to play multiple days,” Loland-Ringer said, adding that the stand-ins are needed the most.

The casting company promises competitive daily rates for all involved in the project, some up to $150 per day.

“It’s a good opportunity to come have some fun or just simply make some money,” Loland Ringer said. “We’re just looking to create a really great project, do something really cool, and breaking [sic] into a new area.”

COVID-19 testing is required for participation. The cost will be covered by the production.

Anyone interested should email a current photo (no filters) or headshot, phone number, birth date and any dietary restrictions to klrcreativegroupsc@gmail.com

