Colorado Springs, CO

[BREAKING] Grass fire sparks in Colorado Springs

By By Spencer McKee
 2 days ago

A wildfire has broken out in Colorado Springs near the area of Interquest and I-25, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

A tweet at 12:40 PM from the department read, "heavy fire in heavy fuels being reported. Heavy smoke and winds making size up difficult. Avoid the area. Heavy fire apparatus response."

A red flag warning is underway in the area from 9AM to 9PM due to heavy winds and dry conditions.

This is a developing story. Few details have been released.

