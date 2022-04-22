ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brilliant 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake

By RecipesGram
recipesgram.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy did I call this dessert brilliant? Yeah, you’re right … it’s so brilliantly delicious! 2 ingredients are enough to get a delicious and quick treat, that is very easy but, above all, it is really good! With this trick, you will conquer the cravings...

recipesgram.com

The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
The Kitchn

This Is the Best Frozen Vegetable Side Dish You Can Buy at Aldi

This post is an Aldi twofer: You get two tips for the price of one! (And, hey, this post cost you $0, so it’s an extra good deal.) The first tip is simple: Pay attention to the empty or nearly empty shelves. This is usually an indicator that an item is super popular — it’s in such high demand that it needs to be restocked. That’s how I learned about Red Bag Chicken, and it’s what brings me to my next tip: Buy the frozen green beans with cashews and miso sauce.
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Newest Blizzard Is a Nostalgic One

Growing up, I would attend my classmates' birthday parties, hoping a particular delicacy would be on the figurative menu. And that, my friends, is dirt pie, the indulgent chocolate Oreo pudding combo sprinkled with candy worms. Now, you can get that nostalgic favorite at your local Dairy Queen and in...
Mashed

This Fan-Favorite Arby's Deal Is Back On The Menu

Arby's has a catchphrase that's short, simple, and to the point: "We have the meats." And though the chain is known for its cold cut sandwiches, it actually does have more meats on the menu than just deli turkey, roast beef, and ham. In fact, it just brought back Arby's boneless wings, which were tested in December of 2020, and debuted as a limited-time menu option in October of 2021.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Made Its Biggest Menu Change In Over 20 Years

Every once in a while, Dairy Queen tweaks its menu to fit the season or the times. Last year during spring, the fast food chain made a few changes to its menu, like bringing back the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone and rolling out frozen drinks like the Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake and the Mint Chip Shake, per Taste of Home. While these offerings gave customers some new options at the chain, the menu shakeup might not have felt groundbreaking.
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
Allrecipes.com

I Tried 6 Ways to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs Easier to Peel, and This Is the Best One

How do you peel a hard-boiled egg without the shell sticking? And how do you peel hard-boiled eggs without tearing them up? Some say easy peeling starts with how you cook eggs, whether it's adding baking soda, salt, or vinegar to the water. Others say your peeling technique matters most, from enlisting a spoon or a jar to dousing eggs with water.
