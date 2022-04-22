ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

LVH-Carbon set for June opening

By Jarrad Hedes jmhedes@tnonline.com
Times News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon County’s newest hospital is on track for an early June opening in Mahoning Township. The $80 million Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon, located off Route 443, will have 20 inpatient and 16 emergency room beds at the outset, as well as a variety of services aimed at reducing the number of its...

Pocono Record

What was that? Pocono residents debate mysterious 'boom' heard Monday night

Meteors, a tannerite explosion, an earthquake... even aliens have been blamed for a mysterious "boom" heard Monday night in the Poconos. Users on various social media platform, such as Facebook and the Poconos subreddit, debated the source of a lightning and thunder combo strong enough to shake homes, and be felt across the wide expanse of Monroe County's more than 600 square miles. A video submitted by Lora Guinn to the Pocono Record on Tuesday features a view of her backyard in Chestnuthill Township captured by a Ring home security camera. A bright flash of light can be seen at 14 seconds into the video, followed by rumbling thunder. Guinn's house is then seen to visibly shake, and the camera cuts off.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania COVID update: Cases double in a month, with 9,322 this week as another omicron subvariant rises

There have been 9,322 additional coronavirus cases accumulated in the past seven days, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,332 cases per day, up 18.7% from a week ago, and more than double the 603 average daily cases recorded four weeks ago. While cases increase statewide, the rate of increase is moderating: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Report on Luzerne County Children and Youth released

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A law firm has released its review into Luzerne County Children and Youth Services after the agency's former director pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges. Joann Van Saun was arrested last summer after investigators say she directed Children and Youth employees to terminate more than 200...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

The opening will not be for about two years, but a Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville resort is coming to Monroe County. The $1.3 billion project is at the site of the old Pocono Manor. Construction in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships may begin next year, with an opening in 2024, developers said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Reading & Northern Railroad buying Kovatch KME plant

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — A railroad that serves parts of Carbon County is taking over the former Kovatch KME plant in Nesquehoning. Reading & Northern Railroad announced Thursday that it plans to acquire the facility that is shutting down. The facility built custom firefighting vehicles and equipment. The Kovatch location...
NESQUEHONING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 person flown to hospital following fire in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - One person was flown to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during a fire in Monroe County, officials confirm. The fire happened at a home in the 200 block of Kims Way in Stroudsburg around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. No word on the extent of the...
Newswatch 16

Picking up in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — More than 500 volunteers came out to clean up areas all over the Pocono Mountains Saturday morning. The clean-up was organized by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. Volunteers were happy to help out and excited to see the difference they were making instantly. "Once we...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Coroner called to shooting in Northumberland County

HERNDON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a reported shooting Friday in Northumberland County. First responders rushed to answer a desperate call in a rural neighborhood near Herndon. “He’s in the living room he has a gunshot wound to the throat, he’s hardly breathing…we’re going to need a helicopter at […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Railroad that runs Jim Thorpe train buys shuttering firetruck factory

A railroad that carries freight and operates passenger rides to and from scenic Jim Thorpe has purchased a nearby firetruck manufacturing plant on the verge of closing. Reading & Northern Railroad this past week announced the $2 million purchase of REV Group Inc.’s KME Fire Apparatus facility in Nesquehoning — a Carbon County borough like Jim Thorpe about eight miles away on Route 209.
JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

Wright Center opens new practice in the Poconos

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center for Community Health Network celebrated a new practice opening in the Poconos on Sunday. The North Pocono practice in Covington Township opened its doors to patients in the surrounding communities, offering healthcare, regardless of insurance or ability to pay. At the ribbon-cutting and open house, the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State probe nabs Northampton woman on her way to sell meth in Allentown: AG

A Northampton woman faces felony drug charges after being taken into custody earlier this month in a Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office investigation. Agents with the state prosecutor’s office obtained a warrant April 13 to search the home of Tiffany Milisits, 28, in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in the Northampton County borough, according to court records.

