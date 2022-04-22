ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NY

Stony Point activist sues town over ban on broadcasting public comments

By Steve Lieberman, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Oi3i_0fHLtlqc00

STONY POINT — George Potanovic has sued the town for censorship, claiming the Town Board's policy of denying the at-home public the opportunity to hear speakers' comments at board meetings on Facebook Live violates his constitutional rights to free speech.

In a federal lawsuit filed Friday on Earth Day, the environmental activist also noted the town doesn't archive public comments or responses it receives, though attending the public meetings can hear what speakers have to say and any responses.

Potanovic claims "Supervisor Jim Monaghan and the Town Board are censoring his speech and removing his comments from the record."

Potanovic, president of the Stony Point Action Committee for the Environment, known as SPACE, has had a contentious relationship with Monaghan and board members on policies related to development and other issues.

Stony Point: Town officials moving on after Patriot Hills Golf Course deal voted down (lohud.com)

"When the town residents attend a Town Board meeting and speak during public input, they have a right to be heard by their elected officials as well as the public that is in attendance — whether in person or viewing virtually from home," said Potanovic, adding he's spoken at meetings for 30 years.

Supervisor Jim Monaghan responded that the town policy on broadcasting public comments on Facebook Live is even-handed and people are allowed to speak during public meetings. He said the purpose of public comment is for residents to address him and the other Town Board members, not the community at large. He said other towns have similar policies.

"The purpose of public input is for people to address the Town Board, not for individuals or organizations to have a platform to rant," Monaghan said. "Unfortunately, I have had to stop people from making defamatory remarks about private individuals. Mr. Potanovic can go on his own Facebook page and say whatever he wants."

Town Attorney Brian Nugent, in a letter to Potanovic attorney Michael Sussman, noted the law doesn't require a public comment period. Nugent said Potanovic has falsely stated the decision not to broadcast public comment was directed at him.

"The town's utilization of Facebook Live was merely a supplement to the in-person Town Board meetings," Nugent's letter states. "There is no legal requirement for the town to broadcast meetings at all. As to the town not broadcasting the public comment portion of the meeting, there was no selective broadcasting based on speaker or content."

The COVID crisis that started in March 2020 changed the way municipalities engaged with the public. In-person meetings were prohibited as municipalities could be seen conducting the public's business on Zoom, Facebook Live and other mediums. The public comments portion and interchanges with elected officials became more difficult.

The Stony Point Town Board resumed live meetings in May 2021 and began using Facebook Live for residents who stayed home. The lawsuit claims the board changed policy to prohibit the at-home audience from hearing public comments at meetings. The comments were not archived.

What's in the suit?

Potanovic's legal action states on Oct. 12, 2021, three weeks before Election Day, Monaghan cut off the Facebook Live video feed as residents wanted to speak about a ballot referendum vote to sell the town Patriot Hills golf course and to hear from candidates running for office

Potanovic's lawsuit claims turning off public comments to Facebook Live listeners "is censorship of the speaker, by arbitrarily limiting the audience, as well as denial of the at-home audience's access to the entirety of the public meeting."

The lawsuit filed by attorney Michael Sussman's law firm seeks:

  • a jury trial and damages, including payment of Potanovic's legal fees;
  • a declaration that Potanovic's constitutional rights under the First and 14th amendments were violated;
  • a preliminary and permanent injunction prohibiting the town from cutting off public comment to the at-home audience.

Potanovic sees himself standing up for the First Amendment freedom of speech "for all who wish to exercise their right to be informed, engaged citizens in their communities."

Monaghan dismisses Potanovic's claims of censorship and closed government. He said he has an open-door policy and any residents can meet with him to discuss issues in public or in his office.

"We don’t pick and choose," he said. "All people can stand up and say what they want, good or bad. People are always welcome to address the town board."

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal. Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

Stony Point, NY
