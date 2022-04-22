Morris Democratic Committee chairman resigns, says a woman should replace him

Morris County Democratic Committee Chairman Chip Robinson, who oversaw a “blue wave” of Democratic gains to elected office in Morris County, including two congressional seats, is stepping down.

"It is my hope that we elect a woman to be the next chair of the Morris County Democrats," Robinson wrote in a statement announcing his resignation effective at a special meeting of the committee in early May.

Robinson said he expects "the MCDC Executive Board to do the same."

The committee will announce "in the next few days" the date of that special meeting to fill the leadership void, Robinson wrote.

A Morris Township native and attorney who now lives in Lincoln Park, Robinson has served the committee in several capacities for the past 15 years and as an executive director since 2014.

At that time, Democrats elected to office in Morris County were few in numbers outside of Morristown, Dover and tiny Victory Gardens.

"Chip’s work for the MCDC has resulted in the greatest number of Democratic victories in Morris County since the Watergate era," the committee wrote in his biography.

"I am proud of all the gains we have made in electing Democratic candidates at all levels, from flipping two congressional seats in 2018 to President Biden’s Morris County win in 2020, to winning municipal seats throughout the county," Robinson wrote. "We have nearly double the municipal seats that we had nearly a decade ago when I first became chair and control over significantly more towns."

"He has brought a keen understanding of the possibilities at every level of the county, and has made important progress, especially over the last several years," said Rep Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair). "Chip was instrumental in my election in 2018, flipping Morris County blue for the first time in over 30 years. I am grateful for his leadership and thank him for his long-time dedication and service to the Morris County Democrats.”

But Robinson took heat from some party members after Republicans won several of those seats back in 2021. He also faced criticism after A.J.Oliver was removed as Morristown Democratic Municipal Chairman when it was revealed he held a pro-life stance. He was running on the Democratic line for county commissioner at the time.

The Morris County Republican Committee released a statement Wednesday announcing Oliver had switched parties.

Democrats also have yet to gain a seat on the Morris County Board of Commissioners since the Watergate scandal-plagued GOP candidates in 1973.

Robinson noted that women constitute a "large majority" of the county Democratic committee, yet it has "never had a female chair in their history."

'Women have been the backbone of Morris County and have powered the success of MCDC during my tenure as chair," he wrote. "A large majority of our committee is now female. I hope to help my successor build on the success we have had at the Congressional and local levels and help achieve our ultimate goal of winning countywide offices."

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com Twitter: @wwesthoven