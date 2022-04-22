ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Morris Democratic Committee chairman resigns, says a woman should replace him

By William Westhoven, Morristown Daily Record
Daily Record
Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGaNP_0fHLtiCR00

Morris County Democratic Committee Chairman Chip Robinson, who oversaw a “blue wave” of Democratic gains to elected office in Morris County, including two congressional seats, is stepping down.

"It is my hope that we elect a woman to be the next chair of the Morris County Democrats," Robinson wrote in a statement announcing his resignation effective at a special meeting of the committee in early May.

Robinson said he expects "the MCDC Executive Board to do the same."

The committee will announce "in the next few days" the date of that special meeting to fill the leadership void, Robinson wrote.

A Morris Township native and attorney who now lives in Lincoln Park, Robinson has served the committee in several capacities for the past 15 years and as an executive director since 2014.

At that time, Democrats elected to office in Morris County were few in numbers outside of Morristown, Dover and tiny Victory Gardens.

"Chip’s work for the MCDC has resulted in the greatest number of Democratic victories in Morris County since the Watergate era," the committee wrote in his biography.

"I am proud of all the gains we have made in electing Democratic candidates at all levels, from flipping two congressional seats in 2018 to President Biden’s Morris County win in 2020, to winning municipal seats throughout the county," Robinson wrote. "We have nearly double the municipal seats that we had nearly a decade ago when I first became chair and control over significantly more towns."

"He has brought a keen understanding of the possibilities at every level of the county, and has made important progress, especially over the last several years," said Rep Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair). "Chip was instrumental in my election in 2018, flipping Morris County blue for the first time in over 30 years. I am grateful for his leadership and thank him for his long-time dedication and service to the Morris County Democrats.”

Reefer retail:The wait is over! NJ legal weed officially for sale at 12 medical marijuana dispensaries

Water Gap:NJDOT committee approves study of Route 80 retaining wall 'subject to sudden failure'

But Robinson took heat from some party members after Republicans won several of those seats back in 2021. He also faced criticism after A.J.Oliver was removed as Morristown Democratic Municipal Chairman when it was revealed he held a pro-life stance. He was running on the Democratic line for county commissioner at the time.

The Morris County Republican Committee released a statement Wednesday announcing Oliver had switched parties.

Democrats also have yet to gain a seat on the Morris County Board of Commissioners since the Watergate scandal-plagued GOP candidates in 1973.

Robinson noted that women constitute a "large majority" of the county Democratic committee, yet it has "never had a female chair in their history."

'Women have been the backbone of Morris County and have powered the success of MCDC during my tenure as chair," he wrote. "A large majority of our committee is now female. I hope to help my successor build on the success we have had at the Congressional and local levels and help achieve our ultimate goal of winning countywide offices."

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com Twitter: @wwesthoven

Comments / 6

Related
New Jersey Globe

(Updated) Carlson says he won’t step down in Morris

Scott Carlson says he will not step down as executive director of the Morris County Democratic organization, and while some party leaders are urging him to run for county chairman to replace Chip Robinson, Carlson told the New Jersey Globe on Sunday that he won’t be a candidate. Robinson...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
City
Lincoln Park, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Government
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Dover, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikie Sherrill
KTVZ

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden‘s approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Watergate#Legal Weed#Democratic Candidates#Chairman#Mcdc
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

Trump-backed House candidate removed from ballot by Tenn. Republicans

The Tennessee Republican Party voted Tuesday to remove former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus and two other people from the August primary ballot in the state's 5th Congressional District. The vote marked the culmination of months of effort by both GOP legislators and activists to boot Ortagus because she had...
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Record

Daily Record

733
Followers
286
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy