Women’s history month may has ended but the ongoing work and accomplishments of women never does. Women continue to make strides across all sectors, most recently in the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, which would make her the first Black woman appointed to the Supreme Court, if confirmed. Celebrating women’s history month is about recognizing the accomplishments made by women, but it’s also about identifying the work that still needs to be done when it comes to equal representation.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO