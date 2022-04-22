ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Man pleads not guilty in death of lover found in Hawaii tub

By AP News
mymotherlode.com
 2 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — A 23-year-old man man accused of killing his 73-year-old lover and pouring cement over his body in a bathtub in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive gated communities has...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Man#Murder#Soaking Tub#Ap#U S Marshals#Spanish
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy