Bread and Bowls to be Held Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minneapolis Public School parents are noticing big changes in their children following the educator strike. Students are now having to stay late every day and will be in school through most of June. WCCO’s Reg Chapman shares some parents concerns and how the district is responding. Since April 11, when MPS extended its school day, Stephanie Herrmann has noticed a big change in her kindergartner, Raina. “She comes home tired,” Herrmann said. “She comes home, she’s exhausted, she is tired. I’ve never like seen her more grumpy to come home, and just sometimes she’ll lash out at me, just you...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO