ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

Bread and Bowls to be Held Monday

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBread & Bowls is the annual fundraiser for the Stevens County Food Shelf, Someplace Safe, and...

kmrskkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Why Are There So Many Boxelder Bugs This Season?

Originally published on April 19 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a particular insect bugging people early this spring, even though it’s more known to make an appearance in the late summer. Several homeowners emailed us wondering: Why are there so many boxelder bugs this season? Will they be as prevalent as last year? Artwork catches the eye in the window at the Everett & Charlie gallery near Lake Harriet. Yet, it’s these pesky pests trying to steal the spotlight, or sunlight rather. Boxelders were crawling across the gallery’s front window Tuesday afternoon. “They like to gather on the southside of my home and sun themselves,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘She’s Exhausted’: Minneapolis Parents Worry About Extended School Days’ Impact On Kids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minneapolis Public School parents are noticing big changes in their children following the educator strike. Students are now having to stay late every day and will be in school through most of June. WCCO’s Reg Chapman shares some parents concerns and how the district is responding. Since April 11, when MPS extended its school day, Stephanie Herrmann has noticed a big change in her kindergartner, Raina. “She comes home tired,” Herrmann said. “She comes home, she’s exhausted, she is tired. I’ve never like seen her more grumpy to come home, and just sometimes she’ll lash out at me, just you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stevens County, MN
Morris, MN
Society
City
Morris, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Society
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#High School#Art#Food Drink#Bread Bowls#Prca#M Morris
Idaho State Journal

Belnap family to host music night fundraiser for Marsh Valley High School

Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community. The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers. The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KARE 11

First Minneapolis farmers market opening for the season

The first Minneapolis farmers market opens on Sat. April 23 to kick off the 2022 season. The Farmers Market Annex in the city's downtown is part of the largest open air farmers market in Minnesota. Customers can buy locally grown produce, freshly made food and handmade crafts from a multitude...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
HeySoCal

The ‘Sweet’ Alice Easter Giveaway is underway

“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
CHARITIES
Surprise Independent

Surprise church create ecological Olympics

In anticipation of Earth Day the Unitarian Universalist Church of Surprise recently played host to an educational event called Eco-Olympics. Participants of all ages enjoyed games that tested their knowledge about all things environmental. After a light breakfast the morning’s events began with “Recycle Relay” where teams decided how to...
SURPRISE, AZ
QuadCities.com

Playcrafters Raising the Roof with Guys In Ties

Playcrafters Barn Theatre is excited to welcome the incredibly funny AND incredibly talented G.I.T. Improv troupe to their stage on April 23rd at 7 PM as they will be helping the community theatre raise money for their “Raise the Roof” campaign!. Playcrafters’ roof began failing seriously while we...
THEATER & DANCE
Calhoun County Journal

YMCA Spring 5K in Calhoun County

Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy