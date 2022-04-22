4th body pulled from Chicago waters in less than a week

CHICAGO — A woman’s body was pulled from the Chicago River Friday morning. This is the fourth body that has been found in the city waterways in the past week.

Police said the woman’s body, identified Friday night as Karina Alanis, 31, was discovered in the 2600 block of South Damen around 7:50 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released and her cause of death is unclear at this time.

An additional three bodies were pulled from waters in Chicago last weekend.

Yuet Tsang, 80, of Chicago was pulled from Bubbly Creek in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street last Saturday. Less than an hour later, a woman of an unknown age was pulled from the Chicago River in the 100 block of North Riverside Street.

A third body was pulled from Lake Michigan on the South Side Sunday morning.

All four of the deaths are under investigation.

