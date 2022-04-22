Roads open in Citrus Heights after crash | Update

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights Police announced around 1:30 p.m. on Friday that the intersection of Wachtel Way and Oak Ave is now open following a collision. No other information about the investigation has been released at this time. Original Story:....
CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — A driver died after a vehicle went off the road and crashed along the edge of the water in the Clarksburg area of Yolo County Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
This crash happened on the edge of the Sacramento River just after 2:30 p.m. along South River Road near County Road 141.
At around 3:30 p.m., authorities said life-saving measures were being performed on the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, the CHP Woodland said. By 4 p.m., officials reported the driver died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
At this time, it is unclear what caused the vehicle to go off the road.
The name of the driver has not been released, but CHP says the person was from North Highlands.
UPDATE: Police said Williams has been located. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department was searching for a missing child Friday. Ameer Williams, 11, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near A Street and Wilbur Avenue. Williams is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, APD said. He has black hair, brown eyes and […]
CLARKSBURG, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died after their vehicle was submerged into the Sacramento River in Yolo County Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. After 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the CHP said a Honda sedan was approaching South River Road from County Road 141. The driver continued driving straight through the intersection at South […]
Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters.
The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation.
Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims.
On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday.
Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system.
“As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement.
Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday.
The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo.
Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together.
It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green.
Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway.
No further information was released.
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in March after police said he appeared to be publicly drunk at a Roseville grocery store while with his children. On March 23, Roseville police said they responded to a call from a Safeway employee on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. The employee reported that a man, who was […]
A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
WHITMORE (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig and diesel fuel leak briefly shut down westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County.
Caltrans said the crash happened late Friday afternoon near Whitmore Road and blocked all lanes.
As of 5:50, the lanes were back open with traffic flowing.
The roadways were still wet and covered with some snow from this week’s major winter-like storm that rolled through Northern California.
California investigators have identified a victim of the West Coast’s notorious "Happy Face Killer" nearly 30 years after her body was discovered near a highway in 1993, officials recently announced. Investigators from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office used genealogy to identify Patricia "Patsy" Skiple as the victim dubbed...
An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
MODESTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in a string of random shootings that involved an 18-year-old in Modesto, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers arrested James Ganjeh in the area of Albers Road for random shootings that took place in the east part of the county.
Ganjeh was safely taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. at his residence.
Ganjeh was accused of shooting at passing cars in the past few weeks along Dusty Lane and Milnes Road.
Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these shootings.
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of minors were arrested early Wednesday morning after they allegedly stabbed someone at a Food Maxx grocery store in Oroville. After midnight Wednesday, Oroville police said officers were dispatched to the Food Maxx store on Oro Dam Boulevard. When they arrived, police said they found a 21-year-old man outside […]
Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
