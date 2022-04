DENVER (CBS4) – A water main break in northwest Denver submerged cars and sent residents into the streets near 45th Avenue and Perry Street. The flooding stretched across eight blocks. (credit: CBS) Stacy Bramer lives in the area. She says with the warm dry and windy weather she was prepared for a disaster, but not this type. “If anything, I was worried about a fire,” she said. Early Sunday morning, her neighbor showed up at her northwest Denver home to tell her she thought Bramer had water leaking from her house. “My heart was pumping. I hadn’t eaten anything and drank anything. I literally just...

