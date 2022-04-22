ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU Dance Team places at nationals, best in program history

By Jeena Cadigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Dance Team brought the hardware back to Morgantown.

The team recently competed at the National Dance Alliance competition in Daytona, Fla. It placed second in the D1A Jazz Dance category and fifth in the D1A Team Dance category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQlFN_0fHLr8m400
WVU Dance team with trophy (WVU Dance Twitter)

The second-place win was the highest the team has ever achieved for a jazz in-person performance, in program history.

Senior Taylor Frame was happy to round out her college dance career by competing in person after the team had to compete virtually last year due to COVID.

Fairmont State Acro and Tumbling punches ticket to nationals

“I’m from Bridgeport, West Virginia, so it’s really awesome to represent my home state, and when I was little, I always dreamed of coming to WVU and being able to do that. So, it does make it very special, and I always say ‘West Virginia is everywhere you travel’ so anytime we were talking to someone, you can find connections with somebody to West Virginia. So, it felt really good representing the state down there,” Frame said.

The team of 25 girls practiced extensively for the competition. Along with attending the WVU Basketball games during the Spring semester, the team held practices three days a week – sometimes for as long as four hours.

“It’s definitely a very hectic time of the year but it’s very rewarding once you get done at nationals,” Fame said.

The hard work didn’t end when they touched down in Florida. On the first day of the competition, the team was trailing behind in fourth place in the jazz category and sixth place in the team category.

“We did well on prelims, but we knew what we could fix to raise our score the next day … our final performance was, we like to call it ‘peaking’, and we think our routine progresses throughout the season and on the final stage, I believe that was the peak,” Frame said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7cyQ_0fHLr8m400
WVU Dance team in Daytona (WVU Dance Twitter)

Frame said they were excited to even be in fourth place going into the final day, but when they were at the awards ceremony and trophies were being given out, they realized they had moved up and their excitement grew.

First international flight lands in West Virginia

“We were like losing our minds at this point. So, second place was a crazy accomplishment,” Frame said.

Frame is hopeful for the team’s future and feels they will continue to strive for first place in the years to come.

NDA College Nationals is an annual event in Daytona, Fl. Hundreds of collegiate teams across the nation compete on a stage inside and on the “bandshell” on the beach. The event is held simultaneously with the National Cheer Association competition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Education
City
Bridgeport, WV
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Education
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Dance#West Virginia University#College#The Wvu Dance Team#D1a#Team Dance#Wvu Dance Twitter#Covid#Fairmont State Acro#Wvu Basketball
WBOY 12 News

Man pleads guilty in death of 50-day-old infant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man accused of killing a 50-day-old infant has pleaded guilty to the death of a child by abuse in Clarksburg. On April 19, Lucian Grayson, 19, of Mt. Clare, pleaded guilty to a single charge of death of a child by abuse in the killing of 50-day-old Rowan Grayson-Seech in exchange […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

First international flight lands in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Four months after Charleston’s Yeager Airport was designated as an “International Airport” the first international flight finally landed on Wednesday. The plane, which took off from London, Canada, touched down just before noon. Behind the controls was Bill Noe, who helped fund Marshall University’s flight school. Noe said this opens up […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

3-vehicle accident causes lane closures on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A three-vehicle accident has caused lane closures on I-79 near Bridgeport. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of an accident with injuries came in around 11:22 a.m. on Monday. When crews arrived on scene, they reported a 3-vehicle collision, but comm center officials said that no one was […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy