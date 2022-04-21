ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Death Toll From South African Floods Revised Down to 435

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The death toll from severe flooding in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province last week has been revised down to 435 from 448, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday. Cele said the number of missing people...

