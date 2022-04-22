ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverfront tree planting begins on Earth Day

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Construction crews worked in a soggy Tom Lee Park with a riverboat docked at Beale Street Landing as a group of 45 employees from Valero Energy Corp.’s Memphis refinery planted several dozen trees along the bluff walk Friday, April 22.

The tulip poplars, Carolina buckthorns, winterberries, pawpaws and other varieties of trees are the first installment of 1,000 trees Valero has pledged to plant in and around Tom Lee Park, along with a $1 million donation to the $62 million remake of the riverside park.

“The hardest part is the slope of the hill,” said Eric Brown, vice president and general manager of Valero’s Memphis facility. “Maintaining balance on the slope of the hill and taking the trees up to where they actually need to be placed. Planting the trees is really the easiest part once the holes are dug, and the holes were already dug.”

Greg Swearingen (left) fist bumps another Valero volunteer after they finish planting a tree along Vance Park on the river bluff. (Houston Cofield/Special To The Daily Memphian)

The plantings Friday were along a stretch of the Bluffwalk overlooking Tom Lee Park and the cobblestones between Vance Park atop the bluff and the foot of Union Avenue.

“We are not putting in major trees,” Memphis River Parks Partnership president Carol Coletta said. “Generally, they are all shorter, smaller trees that just provide some beauty and shade as you walk along the Bluffwalk.”

Some were planted near stumps of trees damaged in the February ice storm and other severe weather during a hard winter.

The Valero volunteers and their families worked close to work crews shaping up the Cutbank Bluff walkways from the top of the bluff to the edge or Riverside Drive.

Zeke Bowne (8) climbs up the bluff at Vance Park along the river. Valero Corp. pledged 1,000 trees fir Tom Lee Park. (Houston Cofield/Special To The Daily Memphian)

On the other side of Riverside Drive, earth-moving equipment had removed a part of the grassy hill that is the top of Beale Street Landing and was installing hardware.

“It’s the water tanks for the AutoZone Plaza fountain,” Coletta said. “The green roof will not only be restored, it will be improved with sod and boulders for people to sit on. It’s really going to be a whole new look.”

The southern slope of the landing hill will level out into the plaza planned as the main entrance to the park.

On the south end of the park, the foundation for a civic canopy is taking shape along with the outline of an outdoor classroom and pollinator lab. New trees will be planted on the south end as well.

