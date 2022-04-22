Bicycle rally on Little 500 weekend at IU supports graduate student worker strike
On Little 500 weekend, Indiana University student graduate student workers had their own bike event as part of their strike over working conditions.
At least 50 people — a mixture of graduate workers and supporters from the community — gathered at the Sample Gates and rode their bikes through the streets near campus, sporting protest signs and pro-strike regalia.
Graduate workers are seeking increased benefits, job security and union recognition. The ongoing strike was launched April 13 and has lasted more than a week.
Strike leaders were unimpressed with an IU administration plan to form a graduate education task force. The strike was set to end Tuesday, April 21, but workers voted to continue the strike through at least April 27.
