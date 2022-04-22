ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Bicycle rally on Little 500 weekend at IU supports graduate student worker strike

By H-T Report
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
On Little 500 weekend, Indiana University student graduate student workers had their own bike event as part of their strike over working conditions.

At least 50 people — a mixture of graduate workers and supporters from the community — gathered at the Sample Gates and rode their bikes through the streets near campus, sporting protest signs and pro-strike regalia.

Graduate workers are seeking increased benefits, job security and union recognition. The ongoing strike was launched April 13 and has lasted more than a week.

More on graduate student worker strike:IU plan for grad education task force doesn't impress student leaders; strike to continue

Strike leaders were unimpressed with an IU administration plan to form a graduate education task force. The strike was set to end Tuesday, April 21, but workers voted to continue the strike through at least April 27.

More on Little 500:What you need to know about races, IU festivities this weekend

The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

