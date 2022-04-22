ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Pence fundraiser for HamCo candidate attended by 130 GOP 'movers and shakers'

By John Tuohy, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
Assisted by large donation from former Vice President Mike Pence, Hamilton County candidate for prosecutor Greg Garrison has outraised his incumbent opponent, D. Lee Buckingham, in the GOP primary campaign, according to county campaign finance records.

But it’s uncertain how much a Pence fundraiser for Garrison April 13 further padded the candidate’s coffers because it came after the filing deadline — and Garrison isn’t telling.

Even without the receipts from the shindig, Garrison reported raising $31,360 with $12,418 on hand, compared to incumbent Buckingham’s $26,442 raised with $11,557 on hand.

The largest contribution to Garrison was $10,000 from the Mike Pence for Indiana PAC on April 6, according to campaign contribution reports with the Hamilton County Election Office. The ex-governor’s still active PAC has nearly $1 million, records show.

'Wished we could have saved it':Preserving Fishers' downtown historic buildings not easy

General admission tickets to the meet-and-greet at the Lucas Estate were $250, with VIP ducats going for $2,000. The price to “co-host” was $5,000. Guests were served drinks and hors d'oeuvres and Garrison and Pence both spoke, with Pence vouching for former Marion County prosecutor’s character and abilities.

County GOP Chairman Mario Massillamany said the VIP tickets bought participants a photo with Pence and he estimated the event could have raised up to $50,000 for Garrison.

“A lot of movers and shakers were there, judges, others, it was a who’s who of party politics," said Massillamany, who briefly attended. "A lot people were getting pictures with the Vice President."

The Garrison campaign website reported about130 people attended but campaign manager April Gregory did not respond to an inquiry about how much money was raised.

Hamilton County Elections administrator Beth Sheller said Garrison would have to report only contributions of more than $1,000 if they were received and deposited after the filing deadline.

She said Garrison filed five late contributions, including $1,000 apiece from Robert Grand, managing partner at Barnes & Thornburg, State Sen. Jack Sandlin, of Indianapolis, and Thomas Rose, a former Pence advisor.

It was uncertain if those donations were connected to the fundraiser, however. Other contributions received after April 8 will be reported on the next disclosure deadline ahead of the November general election.

Garrison, a former talk radio host, and Pence have been friends for more than two decades. In 2015, a man who looked like Garrison in an SUV owned by Garrison was accused of tearing out a "Pence Must Go" lawn sign from a home in Indianapolis. The vandalism led to a fight with the homeowner but Garrison was never positively identified or questioned by police and has refused to comment on it.

Buckingham has faced a primary opponent only once in three terms, in his first run for office, and never in the general election. As a result, he said he had never had to raise funds before.

The biggest contributor to his campaign was himself; he loaned the campaign $10,000. Other contributors include two of the three county commissioners and former State Sen. Luke Kenley.

The primary is May 3.

Call IndyStar reporter John Tuohy at 317-444-6418. Email at john.tuohy@indystar.com and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 4

