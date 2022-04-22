ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville schools search outside district for interim superintendent; ACAE holds forum

By Sarah Honosky, Asheville Citizen Times
 2 days ago
ASHEVILLE - Following the announcement of Asheville City Schools Superintendent Gene Freeman's impending retirement, the school board made a closed session decision April 21 to look for its interim superintendent outside the school district.

The selection process for an interim superintendent will be confidential, according to a news release from ACS spokesperson Ashley-Michelle Thublin.

The vote to approve the interim superintendent will occur in a future board meeting during open session, according to Thublin, but a date has not been determined.

Freeman's Nov. 30 retirement was announced April 20. He has served as the ACS superintendent since July 1, 2020. He is the district's fifth leader in seven years. The city school system services 4,700 students.

Previous coverage: Asheville City Schools Superintendent Gene Freeman announces early retirement

The appointment of the interim superintendent is anticipated to happen closer to Freeman's retirement.

During its April 21 meeting, the Asheville City Board of Education reviewed possible candidates for interim superintendent and decided to look for an outside candidate to take the job.

The individual selected will lead the district while the new, majority-elected school board carries out its search process for the next permanent superintendent. At the earliest, this national search process will begin in December after the elected members take their seats on the board, according to the Thublin.

Nine candidates have filed to run for the first-ever city school board election. They will take part in a forum at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College at 6 p.m. April 22.

For some parents, the announcement of Freeman's retirement was welcome, many disappointed with his leadership over the last two years. He has been at the center of several controversial actions, like the board decision to close Asheville Primary School.

Micah Honeycutt, an ACS parent, felt relief at Freeman's departure, but is concerned nothing is going to change.

“I was glad to see what resembled a little bit of pushback from the board with Gene’s Draconian tactics, frankly," Honeycutt said. "But that said, I also don’t really have faith that the board has the wherewithal to make the kind of decisions needed.”

He questioned the explicit decision to look "outside the district," and wondered if there was someone locally who could do the work.

“Having someone local feels healthier because it feels more permanent, it feels like we’re committed to a longer-term solution," he said.

Mission competition? AdventHealth applying for new Buncombe hospital. HCA close behind.

“If they really want to change what they’ve done in the past, they should look inwards. What they’ve done for the last three superintendents hasn’t worked. And that has been to look outwards. I don’t understand why they would make that exclusion.”

For others, like Honor Moor, the founder and chief administrator of the Asheville City Schools Districtwide Facebook group comprised of 1,000 ACS staff and parents, she hopes to see an incoming superintendent on "the sunrise of their career," someone to be invested in the community and empower its teachers.

In the meantime, she said a candidate from outside the district could be a good thing.

“In order to rebuild faith in Asheville City Schools, an objective intermediate outsider could hold us over until we get reorganized," Moor said.

“I receive many private messages of challenges our teachers and staff face, and due to the current morale and the eve of electing new school board members, an outside interim superintendent would go a long ways toward building trust as hopefully central offices and school management is analyzed by our incoming seven-person elected school board.”

Contract buyout?

Freeman's retirement will come a little over two years into his four-year contract, which runs through June 30, 2024.

His current monthly salary is $12,812.

The annual base salary, according to his initial contract, is $150,000.

According to Thublin, his contract permits him to resign from his position provided that he gives the board of minimum of 120 days notice. Freeman has given more than six months' notice.

She said Freeman will be paid for the time up until his retirement date, and there will be no buyout of his contract.

Learn more at forum:

What: Asheville City Schools Board of Education candidates will participate in a candidate forum hosted by the Asheville City Association of Educators, the Asheville City Schools District-Wide Parent Group and the Asheville High School Student Government Association.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Where: AB-Tech Ferguson Auditorium, 19 Tech Drive, Asheville.

facebook.com/ACAEUnitei

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

