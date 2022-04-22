ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Production of Bill Murray movie ‘Being Mortal’ suspended amid accusations of inappropriate behavior: reports

By Melissa Espana, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Production on "Being Mortal," a new Bill Murray movie, has stalled over allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior by the actor, according to...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alleged complaint over Bill Murray’s behaviour leads to suspended production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut

Production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial film debut, Being Mortal, has reportedly been suspended due to an alleged complaint regarding its star Bill Murray.According to Deadline, the complaint is for “inappropriate behaviour” and was made last week. Production had already been halted for three days after the initial complaint. The decision to fully suspend production was shared with cast and crew on Wednesday night in a letter.“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” read the letter, reported Vanity Fair. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at...
MOVIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Keke Palmer
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Searchlight Pictures#Being Mortal#Film Star#Wgn#The New York Times
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Outer Range’: Cast, Release Date, How To Watch Josh Brolin’s ‘Outer Range’ Online

The untamable wilderness collides with an unfathomable mystery in the intriguing new Prime Video thriller Outer Range. Debuting Friday, April 15 on Amazon, the series follows Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher who discovers an incomprehensible mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Embroiled in a fight for his land and family, Royal is coping with the disappearance of a loved one as well as the arrival of a mysterious black void in his pasture. Also starring Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, and Schitt’s Creek standout Noah Reid, the first two episodes debut Friday, April 15 on Prime Video, with two new installments premiering weekly on the streamer (more on that below).
TV SERIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp tells defamation trial he feared Amber Heard was having an affair with James Franco

Johnny Depp told the court during his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that he feared she was having an affair with James Franco. Mr Depp faced cross-examination by Ms Heard’s legal team on Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, as part of his defamation trial against her. The actor sued his ex-wife in 2019 claiming she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial - live updatesMr Depp was asked by opposing lawyer Ben Rottenborn if he had...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecheyennepost.com

Complaint filed against Bill Murray on Being Mortal set

Bill Murray is being investigated for "inappropriate behavior" on the set of 'Being Mortal'. Filming on the movie, which is Aziz Ansari's feature film directorial debut, has been halted following a complaint filed last week and Deadline reports that "the suspension had to do with a complaint made against Murray".
MOVIES
Boston Globe

Complaint about Bill Murray leads Searchlight to halt filming of ‘Being Mortal’

“After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”. A complaint about “inappropriate behavior” by actor Bill Murray has led Searchlight Pictures to suspend production of “Being Mortal,” a movie that was written and is being directed by Aziz Ansari, according to a person working on the production.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Q 105.7

Report: Complaint Against Bill Murray Shuts Down Production on New Movie

When news broke earlier this week that production had been suspended on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal, there was no definitive reason given for the pause in shooting. Reports indicated the delays weren’t caused by Covid or some other illness, but they didn’t fully indicate what they were caused by beyond some kind of “complaint.”
MOVIES
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy