Villanova, PA

Kyle Neptune could have interesting balancing act at Villanova after replacing Jay Wright

By Tom Moore, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago

The symbolism was unmistakable.

When Jay Wright finished answering 26 minutes of questions at Friday morning's news conference, he hugged successor Kyle Neptune and left the stage as Neptune walked onto it.

Neptune, the new Villanova men's basketball coach, had taken charge.

"We always said we don't own this," said an emotional Wright. "We just got to be in charge for 21 years."

And now it's Neptune's turn.

The 60-year-old Wright, who said he realized he didn't have the same coaching edge during the 2021-22 season and knew it would be the last at what he has called his dream job, wanted somebody affiliated with Villanova to follow him.

Neptune, an eight-year 'Nova assistant before taking over as head coach at Fordham in 2021, made sense on a number of levels. He learned a lot from Wright, who helped shape his coaching philosophy.

"There comes a point where you know a guy's ready," Wright said. "That's why this is such a good time right now."

The task for Neptune is to try and continue keeping Villanova as one of the most successful college basketball programs while putting his own imprint on the Wildcats. Many of the same principles — such as a winning culture and teamwork — will remain and Wright's staff will stay, but the 37-year-old Neptune has to do some things his way.

"I'm not Jay Wright," Neptune said. "I can't be exactly like him, but there will be a lot of very similar things."

It'll have to be somewhat of a balancing act for Neptune, a Brooklyn native who played his college ball at Lehigh.

"I think I went through that this past season at Fordham, where you take over a job, talk to a bunch of different people and (hear) 'You got to be yourself. You got to be yourself and do things a different way,' " he said.

"Honestly, by the end of the year, I found myself saying a lot of the same things that coach (Wright) talked about. We ran our program very similarly. I was under coach for a good amount of my life. What Villanova stands for is kind of embedded in me as a person — forget a coach."

Athletic director Mark Jackson, who worked with Neptune for six years at Villanova, talked about what a good fit Neptune should be with the Wildcats, in terms of emphasizing graduation rates and playing with humility and class, among other characteristics Wright stressed.

"The one we kept coming back to was continuity and how do we protect the standards that we built here?" Jackson said. "… He knows it all. He has the answers to the test in a different way, style and manor than Jay Wright.

"None of us are naïve to think anybody's going to come and sit in that chair and be Jay Wright. He's irreplaceable. However, we do have a leader that understands what's important to our entire community and, on top of that, he's a wonderful, competitive basketball coach that already, in two days, has made an impact."

After meeting with the returning players, Neptune — and perhaps Wright — need to convince Wright's incoming recruiting class, which includes Maryland wing Cam Whitmore, to enroll at Villanova, as well as the existing players to remain.

Talented guard Justin Moore, who tore his Achilles in the NCAA Tournament and could miss some of the 2022-23 season, and big man Eric Dixon from Abington are the returning starters, with sophomore wing Jordan Longino from Germantown Academy, junior guard Chris Arcidiacono from Neshaminy and junior guard Bryan Antoine among the reserves with eligibility.

Things like substitution patterns, late-game strategy and specific-situation decisions will have to be Neptune's call.

Neptune gets that following Wright, the Associated Press NCAA Coach of the Decade for the 2010s, is clearly a challenge ("We all have an extreme, monumental task," he said). But he should get a little latitude if 'Nova doesn't win 30 games in his first season on the Main Line, which Wright did six times while earning national championships in 2016 and '18.

Wright went 52-46 in his first three years at Villanova before reaching the NCAA tourney with a 24-8 record in 2004-05. That's when he became Jay Wright and 'Nova started to become an elite college program.

With that in mind, there'd be no reason for the Villanova faithful to panic if the Wildcats don't win the Big East regular-season title or tournament next year.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Kyle Neptune could have interesting balancing act at Villanova after replacing Jay Wright

Comments / 0

The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Indiana big man Michael Durr reveals transfer destination

Former Indiana basketball reserve center Michael Durr is leaving Bloomington for Orlando. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Durr is headed to UCF to continue his college basketball career. It’s a return back to the Sunshine State for the 7-foot center, who started his career at USF in Tampa.
ORLANDO, FL
