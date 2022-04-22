ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

Hampden County Bar Association offering free legal advice

By Amy Phillips
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Bar Association (HCBA) is offering free legal advice on a variety of topics beginning April 25.

The Hampden County Legal Clinic is providing virtual consultations on landlord/tenant issues, housing court, Probate and Family law and other legal issues. These “Lawyer for the Day” sessions allow people to ask volunteer lawyers for general advice but are not considered legal representation.

To look up the events and make an appointment go to the Legal Clinic website .

The HCBA offers a Lawyer Referral and Information Service for people who want a more in depth consultation or need to retain an attorney. For more information call (413) 732-4660 or go to their website.

