Environment

Playing the wheel of waste to learn about recycling

By Patrick Berry
WWLP 22News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – Today is Earth Day and what better way to...

www.wwlp.com

The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
CNET

Don't Recycle Your Plastics the Wrong Way. Here's How to Do It

If you're looking for a way to help the environment -- on Earth Day and beyond -- recycling your plastics can go a long way. However, simply tossing any and all of your plastics into the recycling bin isn't what you should do. Instead, you need to know which plastics are recyclable and which should be tossed in the trash. But once you've learned these important details, you'll be helping to reduce waste.
ENVIRONMENT
Black Enterprise

Meet Some of The Black Entrepreneurs Saving The Planet With Their Businesses

In honor of Earth Day, it’s worth noting some of the many Black entrepreneurs who have created businesses aimed at pouring back into the planet. Darrell Jobe developed a natural passion for preserving the planet following a number of shirt prison stints. Looking for a way to help the environment, Jobe created Vericool to help brands use environmentally safe product packaging.
ATLANTA, GA
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
#Earth Day
WWLP 22News

Eco-friendly beauty and wellness for Earth Day

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares some eco-friendly beauty & wellness products. BareOrganics superfoods are plant powdered, Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO, chemical-free, and naturally delicious, so you can feel good about what you’re putting in your body. Plant power by nails.inc is a revolutionary 73% plant...
SKIN CARE
BBC

Carbon Bubble in Stafford town centre highlights emissions

A huge inflatable representing a tonne of carbon has been placed in Stafford town centre to encourage people to cut their carbon emissions. The 10ft (3m) red sphere was set up to mark Earth Day on Friday. Staffordshire County Council has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT

