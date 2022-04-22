ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration open for New York ‘I Love My Park’ day

By Isabella Colello
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is now open for the 11th annual New York “I Love My Park” Day. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and Parks & Trails New York will host this year’s event on Saturday, May 7 at state parks, historic sites, and public lands across New York.

Solar farms proposed, approved in the Capital Region

During “I Love My Park” Day, volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in cleanup events at nearly 150 locations. Work will include cleaning up debris, planting trees and gardens, restoring trails and wildlife habitats, removing invasive species, and working on improvement projects.

According to New York State Parks, the statewide event is a volunteer initiative aiming to enhance parks, historic sites and public lands and raise awareness and visibility of the state’s outdoor recreation assets and their needs.

Earth Day cleanup events in the Capital Region

“Our volunteers are crucial to making our park system a success and thanks to our partners at Parks & Trails New York, I Love My Park Day continues to offer amazing opportunities to celebrate the stewardship of the outdoors,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.

“I Love My Park Day is an excellent opportunity for New Yorkers to get outdoors and cultivate the next generation of environmental stewards helping to maintain and preserve the natural beauty of our state lands. These resources belong to all of us, our families, and our neighbors, and working together we can all do our part to protect our state parks, historic sites, and public lands for future generations to cherish and enjoy,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

New York buys 1,175 acres on the Rensselaer Plateau

Capital Region events for “I Love My Park” Day

  • North-South Lake Campground
  • Five Rivers Environmental Education Center
  • Hearthstone Point Campground
  • Lake George Battlefield Day Use Area
  • Lake George Battlefield Park
  • Luzerne Campground
  • Northampton Beach Campground
  • Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site
  • Crown Point State Historic Site
  • Grafton Lakes State Park
  • John Brown Farm State Historic Site
  • Mine Kill State Park
  • Moreau Lake State Park
  • Peebles Island State Park
  • Saratoga Spa State Park
  • Schodack Island State Park
  • Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site
  • Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site
  • Thacher State Park
Earth Day: Sustainable projects underway in Glens Falls

Those interested in volunteering must register online before May 7. A full list of events can be found on the New York State Parks website.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

