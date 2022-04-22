ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Two more suspects arrested in counterfeit check operation

By Larry Statser
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after learning the final suspect has been arrested.

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Two more suspects are arrested Friday in an alleged forging and ID theft in a Wichita Falls apartment.

John Wade Williams and James Robert Dickerson are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity-fraud and ID theft.

Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and officers with the Wichita Falls Police

RELATED: Forgery operation uncovered at Wichita Falls apartments

Department’s Financial Crimes Unit served a search warrant at an apartment at Fountaingate Apartments on Barnett Road on March 22, 2022.

Investigators said the apartment was being used as a base of criminal activity and was leased to Christopher Prince and also being used by two other suspects.

Officers said they found blank check stock and computer generated counterfeit checks and personal identifying information of more than 40 victims.

They said Williams was using a laptop with check making software on the screen when they entered the apartment and they found checks made out to him using stolen identification information.

Verdict reached for driver in DWI that killed 4-year-old boy

Investigators said police reports were filed as early as last November on the illegal activity.

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

