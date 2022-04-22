ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

MDC's Richmond American to Acquire Jones' Homebuilding Assets

Zacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMDC - Free Report) , Richmond American Homes of Tennessee, Inc., inked a deal with The Jones Company of Tennessee, LLC to acquire its homebuilding assets. The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter-end and is likely to add approximately 10 selling communities, 1,700 controlled lots and 150 units...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Federal Reserve warns of "brewing U.S. housing bubble"

Homebuyers have faced a tough proposition during the pandemic: Swallow rapid price increases and forgo typical steps like house inspections, or risk getting left out of the real estate market. Those dynamics have caused some observers to question whether the U.S. is repeating the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which led to a painful housing crash in 2006 and the Great Recession the following year.
DALLAS, TX
Fortune

A housing bubble is brewing—but not like 2008—says Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Home shoppers who paused their search last year, in hopes that 2022 would be friendlier, aren't feeling great: We learned on Tuesday that year-over-year U.S. home price growth accelerated to 19.2% in January. That's up from the 11.3% uptick posted at the same time last year. The latest jump is also well above the peak annual rate (14.5%) posted in the lead-up to the 2008 housing bubble.
DALLAS, TX
The Week

Housing: Will rising mortgage rates end the boom?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Surging mortgage rates are starting to test the resilience of "the gravity-defying pandemic housing boom," said Conor Dougherty and Jeanna Smialek in The New York Times. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage tipped beyond 5 percent last week for the first time since 2011, a nearly 2-percentage-point increase from where rates stood at the beginning of the year. "Open houses have thinned. Online searches for homes have dropped." And cancellations of new home constructions are inching up, concerning builders. "By any standard that prevailed before 2020, this would still be a hot real estate market." Most homes are still selling within a week of being listed, and prices remain at record highs — up 30 percent over the past two years. But as higher rates strain buyers' budgets, more home seekers may finally be exhausted.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdc#Housing Market#Housing Starts#Lennar Corporation#Homebuilder#M D C Holdings#Mdc Free Report#The Jones Company#Llc#The Richmond American
AOL Corp

U.S. homebuilders to feel pricing pinch from rising mortgage rates, inflation

(Reuters) - U.S. homebuilders will likely find it harder to raise home prices in the coming months as rising mortgage rates and inflation cut into demand, industry analysts said, potentially threatening a breakneck pace of profit growth. D.R. Horton Inc, Lennar Corp, PulteGroup Inc and other homebuilders are headed for...
BUSINESS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
TheStreet

More Bad News for Housing Market As Sales Drop

More trouble is hitting the housing market. The median price for existing homes soared 15% in March from a year earlier to $375,000. That’s the highest level since the National Association of Realtors (NAR) began tracking the data in 1999. Among cities, the highest March price increases came in...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Homeowners Rush to Unload Properties as Rates Rise

Rising mortgage rates could lead potential home buyers to shun the market, avoiding exorbitant interest payments. As a result, homeowners interested in selling are rushing to dump their domiciles before possible buyers run away, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Federal Reserve in March began its campaign to raise interest...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Homeowner groups are trying to stop investors from buying up homes

The National Association of Realtors released data on existing home sales Wednesday, which slid 2.7% in March from February and fell 4.5% year over year. According to the report, “Individual investors or second-home buyers, who make up many cash sales, purchased 18% of homes in March, down from 19% in February but up from 15% in March 2021. All-cash sales accounted for 28% of transactions in March, up from both the 25% recorded in February and from 23% in March 2021.”
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Real Estate Bear Market: Why Home Sellers Should Act Now

Homes in desirable locations have a good chance of being sold quickly as-is. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today toget instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The housing market just hit a level not seen since 2007

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The financial sting of soaring home prices—up 32.6% over the past two years—was lessened, to a degree, by historically low mortgage rates during the pandemic. Even as prices soared, many buyers' monthly payments remained reasonable. Those days are behind us: Now that rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, new homebuyers are starting to feel the full weight of record prices.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Is the US already in a housing bubble?

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas made headlines in recent weeks after warning that there are signs of a "brewing U.S. housing bubble." That prospect sparks fear in anyone who remembers or felt the impacts of the housing market crash that hit America during the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent Great Recession.
DALLAS, TX
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express beats in Q1, sees ‘volatile freight demand’ in 2022

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported first-quarter earnings per share of 21 cents Thursday after the market opened. The result was 2 cents better than consensus and 4 cents higher year-over-year. Revenue excluding fuel surcharges was 6% lower in the period at $127 million. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) does not provide operating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Matt Lillywhite

America Might Be In Housing Bubble, Warn Experts

The Dallas Federal Reserve is concerned about a potential housing bubble brewing in the United States. "Our evidence points to abnormal U.S. housing market behavior for the first time since the boom of the early 2000s. Reasons for concern are clear in certain economic indicators—the price-to-rent ratio, in particular, and the price-to-income ratio—which show signs that 2021 house prices appear increasingly out of step with fundamentals."
DALLAS, TX
Financial World

US mortgage interest rates reach a 12-year peak of 5.20%, home demands falter

Data from Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the 108-year-old Washington DC-based US national association of real estate businesses that represents more than a 2,200 member companies, has unfurled that the interest rates of most popular long-term US home loans have averaged above a fresh 12-year peak last week, while the volume of homebuyers seeking to purchase a home had been depreciated.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy