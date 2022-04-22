Trial for Canandaigua man accused in 2020 Oneida Castle murder ends with hung jury

Jurors were unable to reach a verdict Thursday in the trial for the second man charged in an Oneida Castle homicide, attorneys in the case said.

Travon Golden, 24, of Canandaigua, faces charges of felony second-degree murder for the shooting death of 22-year-old Tyler McBain at his home on Aug. 4, 2020. Golden also faces charges of first and third-degree robbery, both felonies.

Golden was charged alongside Romero Collier, 25, of Syracuse, for McBain's death. Collier was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree murder following a jury trial this past September. Prosecutors argued Collier was the one who robbed and shot McBain, making Golden's alleged role a central question in his own trial, which began last Monday.

The trial lasted over a week, with more than 30 witnesses testifying. Jurors deliberated for two days, sending out notes asking for the definition of criminal liability for someone else's conduct and stating they had reached a deadlock.

Golden's attorney Daniel DuBois said they had argued Golden had no knowledge of what was going to happen inside McBain's home. Witnesses had previously described seeing someone leaving McBain's apartment with a tote of marijuana products and then finding McBain bleeding out upstairs.

"We clearly know he wasn't the individual who went upstairs," DuBois said. "The issue is did Travon know what was going to happen?"

But Oneida County Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Coluzza, who prosecuted the case, said there was evidence Golden knowingly served as Collier's lookout and getaway driver.

With Golden's case ending in a mistrial, a new court date has been set for Friday, May 27 to schedule a new trial, according to court records. DuBois speculated it may not occur until well into the fall.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.