Here's When The Revamped PlayStation Plus Launches Around The World

By Monica J. White
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony will launch Sony PlayStation Plus in tiered fashion, beginning with Asian markets. Here's when you can expect to purchase the...

GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch Of New Free Games Right Now

You wouldn't think it to look outside (at least here in the UK) but we're officially well into April. I'm not sure where Spring has sprung, though. Not here, that's for sure. Ah well. Bad weather means more excuses to stay in and play video games - and the start of a new month means a new lineup of free PlayStation Plus games.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Users Are Getting One Of 2021's Best Games

The all-new, all-different PlayStation Plus is set to be officially rolled out in June, bringing with it a raft of new free games and perks across three separate tiers. Sony officially confirmed the long-rumoured PlayStation Plus overhaul in a blog post last month, although certain specifics have yet to be confirmed. It's yet clear, for example, which classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games will be made available to Premium subscribers. Nor do we know which AAA games, exactly, will be offered to those on the Extra tier.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Is Losing Its Newest Exclusive Game to Other Platforms

A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive isn't going to be an exclusive for much longer. Ahead of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Bayonetta 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and other Nintendo Switch exclusives, earlier this month the Nintendo Switch got its latest exclusive, The House of the Dead: Remke, courtesy of publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio.
TheStreet

Sony Plans to Follow Microsoft's Controversial Move (And You Won't Like It)

The video game industry has gone through many changes in the past few years that have been a boon for investors, but not so great for people who play the games themselves. One major one that's driven up revenue for companies like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Sony (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report has been the era of microtransactions, also known as downloadable content or DLC, in video games.
The Verge

You can now queue to purchase a PS5 direct from Sony (Update: sold out)

Update April 21st, 6:33PM ET: Sony has sold out of PS5 consoles for now. A year and a half since its release, the PlayStation 5 is still extremely difficult to get your hands on. Sony has been one of the most reliable retailers when it comes to console restocks, though it usually reserves them for invite-only restocks that you have to register in advance for. This is one of the rare moments where Sony is opening up a public queue, so if you’re still in the market for this rare console, either the disc-based PS5 for $499 or the $399 PS5 Digital Edition, just go ahead and queue up via its direct store to try your luck.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First May Freebie

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have a surprise freebie coming soon, courtesy of Call of Duty. For the fourth month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation consoles were treated to three "free" games. Following the release of this month's free games, some PS Plus subscribers began to threaten to cancel their subscriptions over the lackluster lineup of titles. Whether or not May will be able to win these subscribers back, remains to be seen. What we do know is that subscribers will have a new Call of Duty freebie next month.
NME

‘Borderlands 3’ finally adds cross-play support for PlayStation consoles

Three years after Gearbox released Borderlands 3, the game is finally receiving cross-play with PlayStation consoles. Gearbox’s most recent release, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, arrived with cross-play that supports all platforms, including PlayStation. So it is no surprise that the company’s previous title will soon receive the same support.
CNET

The Best PS4 Games for 2022

It's been over a year since the PlayStation 5 first hit shelves, but getting your hands on Sony's next-gen console is still almost as difficult as it was on launch day. But don't worry, your trusty PlayStation 4 still has plenty to offer. Right now, the device has a huge catalogue of new games and old classics, and plenty of next-gen titles are still playable on this older console, including recent hits like Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West.
The Independent

Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017 and even when it’s, technically, been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models has also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
ComicBook

PlayStation Announces New PS Plus Tiers Release Dates

After announcing that PlayStation Now would be absorbed into PlayStation Plus with the latter being divided up into several different tiers, Sony announced this week the release dates for when those new subscriptions will be released. We say "dates" because even though these three PlayStation Plus tiers will be released globally, they won't be coming everywhere at the exact same time and will instead be staggered out over the course of a month starting in May.
ComicBook

Best Buy Surprises PS4 and PS5 Users With Free Gift

Best Buy has surprised PS4 and PS5 users with a free gift, but to obtain this free gift you will need to splash some cash first. Unfortunately, the free gift is not a free PS4 game or a free PS5 game or a subscription to PS Plus or PS Now. It's not even a free PSN gift card. Rather, all that purchase select PlayStation Store gift cards on PSN will get free Gran Turismo 7 credits. Of course, unless you own the new PlayStation racing game, this free gift isn't very useful. If you do own and play the game, you'll need all the credits you can get with how expensive the in-game purchases are.
SVG

Sony And Xbox May Both Be Making This Unpopular Change

No one likes the constant interruption of ads popping up to stall movies, TV, or web content, but it looks like advertising is about to become much more prevalent in gaming too. Mobile players already deal with a deluge of ads barring progress or offering carrot and stick-style crumbs of rewards. Now, it seems major players in the broader video game industry are eyeing similar practices.
TechRadar

Splatoon 3 release date announced for September

Splatoon 3, the third installment in Nintendo’s inky third-person shooter series, will release on September 9. Nintendo made the announcement with a new Splatoon 3 gameplay trailer. It gives us a look at the game's new 4 vs. 4 Turf War mode, which challenges competing teams to cover the...
Digital Trends

Splatoon 3 gets September launch, Xenoblade 3 coming in July

Nintendo finally revealed a release date for the third installment of the Splatoon franchise. The company announced, via its Nintendo of Europe Twitter account, that Splatoon 3 is set to hit shelves and Nintendo’s digital eShop on September 9. Splatoon 3 was originally announced in 2021’s February Nintendo Direct....
laptopmag.com

WWE 2K22 hits lowest price ever, save up to 50% on PlayStation games

PlayStation fans have a lot to smile about this week. Big box retailer Best Buy is currently slashing up to 50% off select PlayStation games. For a limited time, you can get WWE 2K22 for PS4 for just $44.99. Usually, this game retails for $60, so that's $15 in savings. This is WWE 2K22's lowest price ever and one of the best gaming deals of the season.
ComicBook

Splatoon 3 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Nintendo's Splatoon 3 now has a release date with the game scheduled to arrive on September 9th, the company announced this week. That announcement came alongside the release of a new trailer for the game showing off more of the ink-splattered gameplay we've seen before and have come to expect from Splatoon and Splatoon 2. This reveal should also put to rest numerous rumors about the game's potential release dates and talks of delays.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Finally Confirms Upgrade News We've Been Waiting For

The all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service is just weeks away, and Sony Interactive Entertainment is finally starting to better explain just how it'll all work. Sony announced the long-rumoured PlayStation Plus overhaul last month, confirming a complete overhaul of the subscription service that involves new tiers and incentives to part with more of your money.
