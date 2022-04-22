ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Transfer LB Caiden Robertson joins Buffs; could help fill void left by Nate Landman

By Matt Wadleigh
 2 days ago

Nate Landman is not going to be in Boulder anymore. That will be an adjustment on the eyes of Buffs fans.

But, Colorado didn’t wait too long to add a talented linebacker in transfer Caiden Robertson, who announced his commitment to CU on Thursday via his Twitter page .

Robertson is from Mission Viejo, California, and played college ball at Saddleback College, so moving to the Pac-12 is going to be a massive change for Robertson.

Nonetheless, the Buffs should be excited about bringing him on board, and the hope is that he can become a key piece of the defense and help fill the void that Landman has left.

With all of the changes at Colorado this offseason, there will be a ton of new faces on both sides of the ball as they look to improve upon a tough 2021 season.

But, there is hope on the horizon in general.

Robertson is just a freshman and will be a sophomore to begin the 2022 season, so the Buffs have a lot of years left for him if he decides to stick with the team.

Saddleback has become a hotbed for transfers lately, and now Robertson can be added to the group of Bobcats to move on.

WATCH: Highlights from the CU Buffs’ Spring Showcase

The Colorado Buffaloes concluded a little less than one month of spring practices with their annual showcase scrimmage on Saturday at Folsom Field. While both the offense and defense kept it pretty vanilla in terms of their schemes and game plans, it was refreshing to get a first look at a Colorado team that saw significant changes during the offseason. Plus, Ralphie VI’s first run of 2022 was an added bonus for the nearly 2,000 Buff fans in attendance. Check out some of the best highlights from the day: Brendon Lewis completes a pass under pressure to RJ Sneedhttps://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball/status/1517952175917334528?s=20&t=lNGkcy8RifSBcSpNkLIYXwMontana Lemonius-Craig completes a trick play pass to Jack Hesterahttps://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball/status/1517957878753075200?s=20&t=lNGkcy8RifSBcSpNkLIYXwCharlie Offerdahl reels in a pass for his second touchdown of the dayhttps://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball/status/1517960331884040192?s=20&t=lNGkcy8RifSBcSpNkLIYXwAlvin Williams forces a fumblehttps://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball/status/1517959041309310977?s=20&t=lNGkcy8RifSBcSpNkLIYXwBrendon Lewis flicks a quick TD pass on the move to Michael Harrisonhttps://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball/status/1518304770171101184?s=20&t=lNGkcy8RifSBcSpNkLIYXw11
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oregon Ducks survive recruiting cut for blue-chip top-10 ATH Rodney Gallagher

When the Oregon Ducks were hiring a new staff under head coach Dan Lanning, they made a concerted effort to try and get some of the best recruiters in the nation to Eugene. That effort is bearing fruit right now, with a continuous stream of the top players in the nation including the Ducks in their recruiting cut-downs and strongly considering Oregon for a college location. The latest player to do so is 4-star athlete Rodney Gallagher, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound prospect out of Pennsylvania who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 10 athlete in the 2023 class, and No. 97 player...
EUGENE, OR
UNC Basketball: Top 2023 target GG Jackson sets decision date

The UNC basketball program continues to receive good news this offseason and that could continue later this week with its top target in a future class. 2023 consensus top-5 prospect GG Jackson, and top UNC target, has set his decision date. He tells On3.com that he will be announcing his decision on Wednesday. The three teams involved in Jackson’s recruitment the most have been North Carolina, Duke and South Carolina. 5⭐️ GG Jackson will announce his college decision on Wednesday, he tells @On3Recruits. North Carolina, Duke, South Carolina, and others in contention. https://t.co/54fZGwMwA3 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 25, 2022 The Tar Heels had been...
COLLEGE SPORTS
1230 ESPN

3 Former Broncos QBs Now Play For Teams in the New USFL

The USFL has returned to the field, though some will say it's not same USLF from back in the mid-1980's. Fans of the Denver Broncos will see these (mostly)familiar names. Just because a player gets cut from an NFL team does not necessarily mean that their professional football career is over. There are more than a few options for players with nearly 30 leagues out there. Looking at that list, I think a road trip to see some Rocky Mountain Football League play in Montana.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
Recruiting News: Texas A&M offers Quarterback Jaden Rashada

Texas A&M has stayed hot on the recruiting trail as of late, sending offers to some of the most talented players scattered throughout the 2023 and 2024 class, focusing on the future of the program at key positions, and continuing their push while sending an offer to one of the most talented players in the 2023 class, Quarterback Jaden Rashada. The young gunslinger has been a mover of sorts throughout his young playing career, starting out at the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida before leaving after his freshman season to attend Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California. Ranked as a...
PITTSBURG, CA
