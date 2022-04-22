ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Two displaced, one dog dies after Suffolk house fire

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have been displaced after their house caught fire Friday afternoon in Suffolk.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Fire officials tell 10 On Your Side the fire broke out around 1:05 p.m. at a house in the 1100 block of Custis Road. That’s near 6th Street and East Washington Street.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmuoU_0fHLlRrI00
    Custis Road fire (photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjgy9_0fHLlRrI00
    Custis Road fire (photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming out of the second floor and attic. After working for about 20 minutes, the fire was marked under control.

The house had widespread damage, including smoke damage.

Two people were displaced and lost their dog as a result of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Dog#Firefighters#Washington Street#Suffolk Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy