Eagle Pass, TX

Texas soldier assigned to border goes missing along river

By Nathaniel Puente
 2 days ago
EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas National Guard soldier assigned to work near the Rio Grande as part of Operation Lone Star has gone missing. On Friday,...

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

