ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Rent Relief Program closing to new applicants in May

By Dean Mirshahi
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHe7O_0fHLl8Py00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Rent Relief Program will not be taking new applicants after May 15.

The program’s application portal will be closed to new applicants at 11:59 p.m. on May 15, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development announced Thursday.

The rent relief program, set up to help tenants maintain housing during the pandemic, has processed 141,330 payments for nearly 105,000 households, totaling more than $713 million through March 31, DHCD said in its release.

Residents wonder about options at redeveloped Creighton Court

People applying for rent relief after April 21 will be prioritized based on their level of need moving forward, according to DHCD.

Emergency Rental Assistance calls for prioritization for households with incomes less than 50% of their area’s median income or those with one or more people who have not been employed for 90 days before the date of the application.

Applicants after April 21 will be prioritized based on this criteria and “processed on a first-come, first-served basis,” DHCD says.

No Vacancy: Richmond public housing closes waitlist to new applicants

Concerns over long wait periods and backlogs in the application system have been reported across the Commonwealth.

“DHCD will continue to work with partners and stakeholders across the state to create comprehensive strategies to increase the supply of affordable housing, address and prevent evictions and reduce barriers in housing throughout the Commonwealth,” the department wrote in its release.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

HAPPY days!!!
2d ago

ppl y'all got those stimulus checks and thought u had a million bucks. buying cars all kinds of things, but didn't pay the most important thing. your rent and utility bills. Now look at most of us getting ready to be homeless!!;

Reply
2
Related
WJHL

Norton domestic assault victim remains in hospital; new charges pending

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — After a man beat a woman and child with an unspecified object on Friday, killing one, the Norton Police Department (NPD) revealed Monday that the other victim remains in the hospital. The person’s status is not known, but original reports indicated that police believe Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, ‘seriously injured’ both […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Double homicide at Chuckey residence; investigation underway

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to work with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday following a double homicide in Greene County. According to a TBI spokesperson, the incident occurred at a home along Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey. It remains unclear when the reported double homicide […]
CHUCKEY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
NBC 29 News

Temporary homeless shelter closes in Richmond, neighbors concerned

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is trying to get a handle on a growing number of people considered homeless. “Pretty big issues with kind of tent cities being set up because there was no plan when they closed the doors for where were these hundreds of people that they were bringing in every day,” said Kelley Davis, Sherwood Park Resident.
RICHMOND, VA
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Creighton Court#Commonwealth
FingerLakes1.com

Four things landlords cannot do

Landlords do have a certain level of control. However, they do have some restrictions. The pandemic led to many Americans to suffer financially, including renters. Many renters are still struggling, but unfortunately the Supreme Court lifted eviction protection during the summer. Additional details can be found here. Most states also...
HOUSE RENT
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
WJHL

WJHL

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy