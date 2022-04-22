ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Walgreens employee thwarts scammer, receives award from Stafford County Sheriff

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Walgreens employee has been recognized by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office after preventing a scammer from receiving $500 in gift cards.

On Wednesday, April 20, Deputy Cooper of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspected fraud case at a local Walgreens.

An employee of the Walgreens, Sheena Sullivan, had been assisting a customer with the purchase of a $500 gift card when she began to suspect that the customer might be a victim of a scam.

The customer told Sullivan that she had won a $3 million Publisher’s Clearinghouse prize.

An investigation later revealed that the scam artist had called the victim on the phone and convinced her to go to the store to purchase the gift card. The scammer had told the victim that she would receive her reward when she provided him with the gift card number.

Sullivan explained to the customer that the call sounded fraudulent and contacted the police.

Fredericksburg suspect arrested after K-9 finds firearm, drugs in vehicle

Thanks to Sullivan’s actions, the victim did not lose any money.

In appreciation for her work, Stafford County Sheriff Decatur awarded Sullivan the Sheriff’s Recognition Coin this morning.

Sullivan attributed her actions to the Walgreens training she received and stressed the importance of staying alert for scams.

The scammer has not been identified at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjnIH_0fHLkqpy00
(Photo courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)
