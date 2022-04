Valencia and Real Betis will clash to see who can lift silverware with the traditional powers already knocked out of the Copa del Rey. It's a competition that will mean a lot to both teams as Betis are pushing for Champions League, but it is unlikely that they will pass Atletico Madrid or Sevilla for a spot. So while they will likely make Europa League, doing that with silverware would make for a successful season. Valencia sit 10th in the league, so it will be the difference between a successful season and a disappointing one for Yunus Musah and the squad.

