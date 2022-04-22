ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heard of Heardle? Well, here's how Illinois and Missouri scored

By Dominic Genetti
 2 days ago
A record spins on a turn table.  (filonmar/Getty Images)

First it was the mobile phone game Wordle that reached the heights of popularity. Now a similar game, Heardle, is starting to top the charts.

Heardle is a game of ‘guess the intro’ to popular songs and adds a Wordle-like angle. Players are given the first second of a song and have six attempts to get it right. Unlike Wordle, your clue is extended with every wrong guess, whether you were close or not.

Researchers at WordTips took to Twitter to see which places around the globe get the Heardle answer in the fewest tries, and the findings show that some places know their music instantly, while others need a little more time to figure out the answers.

Overall, the U.S. came in at No. 8 with the ability to figure out the Heardle clues in 1.94 tries. Across the pond, Ireland came in first with 1.73 tries.

Inside of the United States, Delaware took the top spot with 1.43 tries while Montana came in last with 2.71. In the Midwest, players in most states needed two or more tries, while northern Mississippi River states Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri all came in under that mark.

Missouri finished at 1.83 while Illinois topped out at 2.01.

Texas was one of the few southern states to come in under two. The Lone Star State is surrounded by other states that needed more tries to discover the Heardle clue, yet the Home of the Alamo finished with 1.96.

In the Great Lakes region, Michigan finished with 2.04 tries which was second to Pennsylvania with 2.00 tries. But don't fret, Michiganders, Detroit came in at No. 8 at 1.93 tries amongst U.S. cities. Cleveland, home to the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame, was No. 6 and Nashville, better known as Music City, was No. 1.

Comments / 0

beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
The Telegraph

Alton, IL
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

