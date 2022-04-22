ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

UCI scientists turn a hydrogen molecule into a quantum sensor

uci.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrvine, Calif., April 22, 2022 — Physicists at the University of California, Irvine have demonstrated the use of a hydrogen molecule as a quantum sensor in a terahertz laser-equipped scanning tunneling microscope, a technique that can measure the chemical properties of materials at unprecedented time and spatial resolutions....

news.uci.edu

scitechdaily.com

New Explosive Compound Synthesized From Strange World of High-Pressure Chemistry

Researchers from Skoltech, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Howard University, the University of Chicago, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Solid State Physics have synthesized K2N6, an exotic compound containing N6 groups and packing explosive amounts of energy. While the team had to create synthesis pressures several times higher than it would take to make the material useful outside the lab as an explosive or rocket propellant, the experiment to be published today (April 21, 2022) in Nature Chemistry takes us one step closer to what would be technologically applicable.
CHEMISTRY
BBC

Large hadron collider: A revamp that could revolutionise physics

Deep underground amidst the Alps, scientists are barely able to contain their excitement. They whisper about discoveries that would radically alter our understanding of the Universe. "I've been hunting for the fifth force for as long as I've been a particle physicist," says Dr Sam Harper. "Maybe this is the...
SCIENCE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Computers#Quantum Chemistry#Uci#Quantum Superposition#Department Of Chemistry#Stm#Physics
LiveScience

Astronomers just discovered the farthest object in the known universe — but what is it?

A possible galaxy that exists some 13.5 billion light-years from Earth has broken the record for farthest astronomical object ever seen. That age places this collection of stars, now dubbed HD1, between a time of total darkness — about 14 billion years ago the universe was a blank slate devoid of any stars or galaxies — and one of just-burgeoning lights as clumps of dust and gas were growing into their cosmic destinies.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Astronomers Identify Mysterious ‘Flying Whirlpool’ in the Sky

A mysterious whirlpool-like object spotted in the sky over Hawaii was identified as SpaceX rocket debris, according to an astronomer at Leiden University. A telescope located atop the dormant Mauna Kea volcano spotted a spiral-shaped object spinning through the night sky on Sunday evening, leading to confusion and intrigue online, according to Dr. Marco Langbroek, technical advisor at the Leiden University astronomy department and author at the SatTrackCam blog.
HAWAII STATE
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Discover Micronovae: A New Kind of Thermonuclear Stellar Explosion

A team of astronomers, with the help of the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), have observed a new type of stellar explosion — a micronova. These outbursts happen on the surface of certain stars, and can each burn through around 3.5 billion Great Pyramids of Giza of stellar material in only a few hours.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
dailygalaxy.com

Einstein’s Spooky Action at a Distance Becomes even Spookier: Quantum Physicists Create a New Universe

Albert Einstein was fond of saying that “Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions.” What if our world, our universe, following Einstein’s insight, is the result of a quantum-physics experiment performed by some ancient hyper-advanced alien civilization. A civilization that, as astrophysicist Paul Davies speculates, may exist beyond matter.
PHYSICS
Space.com

Upcoming satellite mission may 'see' how early universe cooled

During the cooling of the early universe, bubbles formed in its hot plasma, triggering gravitational waves. These space ripples could be detectable even today, a new study suggests. As the early universe cooled shortly after the Big Bang, bubbles formed in its hot plasma, triggering gravitational waves that could be...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Star Collisions Fuel Massive Black Holes: Mysterious Origins of Gravitational Wave 190521

Simulation Shows How Star Collisions Fuel Massive Black Holes. New model shines light on the mysterious origins of Gravitational Wave 190521. It’s difficult to predict with certainty what will happen when giant stars collide, but new, first-of-their-kind hydrodynamic simulations by the DEMOBLACK team at Italy’s University of Padova point to a range of exotic outcomes. Those include building up massive black holes in stellar nurseries, where big stars reside close together.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

New hardware integrates mechanical devices into quantum tech

Stanford University researchers have developed a key experimental device for future quantum physics-based technologies that borrows a page from current, everyday mechanical devices. Reliable, compact, durable, and efficient, acoustic devices harness mechanical motion to perform useful tasks. A prime example of such a device is the mechanical oscillator. When displaced...
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Weird New Type of Stars – Covered in Helium Burning Ashes – Discovered by Astronomers

A German team of astronomers from the Universities of Tübingen and Potsdam, led by Prof. Klaus Werner, have discovered a new type of strange stars. The spectra of the star sample, collected by the Large Binocular Telescope in Arizona, and the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) which is based at Xinglong, China and is operated by the National Astronomical Observatories of Chinese Academy of Sciences, was used to derive their temperature, surface gravity, and elemental abundances.
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

How does nuclear fusion work?

It could provide us with a clean, efficient and unlimited source of energy. Nuclear fusion is the process by which stars, including the Sun, generate their energy. In a fusion reaction, atomic nuclei ‘fuse’ together to form heavier nuclei. For this to happen, the nuclei need to have enough energy to overcome the repulsive force they experience because they are both positively charged. They also need a good chance of colliding with each other in the first place.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Two teams use neutral atoms to create quantum circuits

Two teams of researchers working independently have shown the viability of using neutral atoms to create quantum circuits—both have published outlines of their work in the journal Nature. One of the groups, with members from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, ColdQuanta and Riverlane, successfully ran an algorithm on a cold atom quantum computer for the first time. The second group, with members from Harvard, MIT, QuEra Computing Inc., the University of Innsbruck and the Austrian Academy of Sciences, showed that it was possible to build a quantum processor based on coherent transport of entangled atom arrays. Hannah Williams, with Durham University, has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining recent research into using neutral atoms to create quantum circuits and the work done by the two teams in these recent efforts.
MATHEMATICS

