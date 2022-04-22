ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Loki Composer Tapped to Score Obi-Wan Kenobi

By Michael Baculinao
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is an understatement to say that a lot of Star Wars fans have been looking forward to seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi which will mark the return of Ewan McGregor in the titular role 17 years after the prequel trilogy ended. While the majority of the plot details and information...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Splinter of the Mind’s Eye’: The Star Wars Sequel Novel That Shows What 'Empire Strikes Back' Might Have Been

While it seems impossible to imagine now, there was a time when Star Wars wasn’t one of the biggest franchises in entertainment. The ballooning budget, complex special effects, and fears that it was nothing more than a silly kids film caused 20th Century Fox to worry that the original film, directed by a New Hollywood maverick named George Lucas, would flop. Instead, the studio put most of its energy behind The Other Side of Midnight, even going as far as to demand that all theaters that wanted it also had to order Star Wars in an attempt to lessen any potential losses. But hindsight is a fascinating thing, and it’s funny to reflect on 20th Century Fox putting all their eggs in the wrong basket. Star Wars opened on May 25, 1977, in just 32 cinemas. The movie immediately broke box office records and, after a quick expansion into a wide release, became the highest-grossing film of all time. Work promptly began on a sequel, with Lucas crafting a story of considerably more scope than the original. The result was 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, widely considered the best film in the series and the entry that solidified Star Wars as a pop-culture phenomenon with no equal. And the rest, as they say, is history.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves is Ghost Rider in Awesome MCU Art

Keanu Reeves has got to be one of the actors fans have been dying to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for years now, they have been campaigning real hard for the star of The Matrix and John Wick franchises to become part of the franchise. Reeves previously revealed that he has in fact had discussions with Marvel Studios regarding a potential involvement in the MCU but admitted that they have yet to find something that would appeal to him.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Beetlejuice 2’: Release Date, Rumored Cast, & Everything To Know About Anticipated Sequel

It’s (almost) showtime! Over 30 years after Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice came out, a sequel film has finally been confirmed. There’s been talks of a second movie happening for the past three decades, so fans are overjoyed about the news. For those that haven’t seen it, Beetlejuice follows deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who try to scare away a family now living in their house. They make contact with an over-the-top bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse played by Michael Keaton, but his antics only complicate matters.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sung Kang
Person
John Williams
Person
Rupert Friend
Person
Maya Erskine
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
O'shea Jackson Jr.
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Joel Edgerton
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Refuses to Return as Jack Sparrow in More Pirates of the Caribbean Films After Disney Firing

There is little doubt that people were disappointed when Johnny Depp was removed from the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean project back in 2018. After all, Captain Jack Sparrow was the heart of the Disney franchise but Depp also happened to be in the middle of a messy divorce with Amber Heard during that period. But is there any chance that Depp would return to the franchise if Disney asked him to?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Compose#Vanity Fair#E T Raiders
IndieWire

TCM Deepens Partnership with Scorsese’s Film Foundation, Spielberg to Intro ‘Giant’ Restoration at Festival

Click here to read the full article. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced an expanded partnership with Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation as part of a multi-year financial commitment to fund education and restoration of classic films. To mark the partnership, George Stevens’ newly restored 1956 epic “Giant” will premiere at the TCM Classic Film Festival April 22 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Steven Spielberg, legendary filmmaker and Film Foundation board member, is set to join executive director Margaret Bodde and George Stevens Jr. prior to the screening as part of a discussion about the legacy of “Giant,” moderated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 and Loki Writer Reveals the "Danger" of Multiverse-Centric Stories

Marvel Studios is looking to hit another home run with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film has all things going for it. There's a ton of mystery surrounding the plot, a bunch of rumored cameos, and some confirmed appearances. But, it seems as if the films writer thinks we should proceed with the multiverse very cautiously. While speaking with SFX Magazine via Gamesradar, Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron explained how Marvel Studios use of the multiverse is a double-edged sword.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: John Williams Asked Lucasfilm if He Could Write an Obi-Wan Kenobi Theme for New Series

Over the course of nine films, composer John Williams was able to craft scores for a number of the series' most beloved characters, though one he never got the chance to write for was Obi-Wan Kenobi, which all changes with Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. While Natalie Holt composed the music for a majority of the series, Holt recently detailed how Williams specifically asked if he could write a theme honoring Obi-Wan, as the character's death in Star Wars: A New Hope meant that he was never given the opportunity to write such a theme in the original trilogy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: King Richard Star And Jada Pinkett Smith On The Brink Of An 'Ugly' Divorce? Actor Seen In This Asian Country After Controversial Slapping Incident

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have instantly become the talk of the town following the actor's slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. The King Richard actor shocked everyone when he walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face during the comedian's presentation for Best Documentary Feature.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Chris Pratt Faces Homophobic Accusations Anew Following Thor 4 Trailer's Release

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is easily one of the most likable personalities in Hollywood which is quite baffling how he's been dragged in several controversies over the last couple of years. If you may recall, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor was accused of homophobia after claims surfaced...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Lightyear Director Confirms Star Wars as the Major Influence of the Upcoming Film

Yesterday, we were treated to a new trailer for the upcoming Pixar film Lightyear, a spin-off of the Toy Story series that focuses on the origin story of Buzz Lightyear. Based on the footage that we've seen so far, it looks like it's going to be an epic science-fiction story and has a feel similar to the films in the genre back in the 70s and 80s.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Report Suggests New Obi-Wan Kenobi Footage Releasing Soon

A new trailer or teaser for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is coming soon. According to a report, Lucasfilm and Disney are preparing more footage from the upcoming Star Wars spinoff series that is set to debut on Disney+ on May 27. The first teaser trailer of the series was released back on March 9, featuring Ewan McGregor’s return as the Jedi Master Obi-Wan, exiled on Tatooine ten years after the events that happened in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. There will be a lot more of Obi-Wan’s post-Sith spinoff series being teased in the new footage coming “within a week,” according to several inside sources close to MakingStarWars.net.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Arnold Schwarzenegger's new Netflix spy series rounds out its cast

Arnold Schwarzenegger's upcoming Netflix spy series has filled out its main cast, Variety reports. The following actors have been cast in series regular roles: Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Aparna Brielle (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), Andy Buckley (The Office), Milan Carter (Dolemite Is My Name), Fortune Feimster (Life in Pieces), Barbara Eve Harris (The Wilds), Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate), Fabiana Udenio (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery), and Travis Van Winkle (You).
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Writer Convinced Marvel to Make Big Kang Change for Loki

During the season finale of Marvel Studios' Loki, we're introduced to Jonathan Major as a character named He Who Remains, who is actually a variant of Kang The Conqueror. In the comic, He Who Remains is a totally different character than Kang and it appears they changed that for the series due to one very specific reason. While having a discussion with The Playlist, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki writer Michael Waldron reveals the reason for the change.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Loki’s Natalie Holt Will Score The ‘Kenobi’ Series, But John Williams Is Returning To Write Obi-Wan’s Theme

While discrimination in the workforce is improving for women and people of color, there’s still lots of work to be done. Take for example the world of film composers, a field that’s been dominated by men for years, with a few notable exceptions like Rachel Portman, Anne Dudley, Jocelyn Pook, and Lesley Barber. It’s only been in recent years that names like Hildur Guðnadóttir—the first woman to win an Academy Award for a film score since 1997—and Pinar Toprak—the first woman to score a Marvel movie in 2019, after 21 previous films scored by men—are becoming more established. Another female composer making a name for herself is Natalie Holt, and she’s about to make history too.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy