ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sahuarita, AZ

Sahuarita PD: One dead in rollover

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmaA8_0fHLj6iw00

Sahuarita police investigated a deadly wreck Friday.

Police say a person died in a single-vehicle crash on El Toro Road east of Interstate 19. The wreck happened around 9 a.m.

El Toro/Twin Buttes was closed from Camino De Las Quintas and La Villita Road.

Those with information should call 911.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

3 dead, several hurt after I-10 pursuit ends in head-on crash north of Tucson

PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 is back open near Picacho after an SUV carrying eight people crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing three people Thursday afternoon. It all started just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. The driver sped off and troopers chased them, investigators said. At some point, the SUV driver crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer.
PICACHO, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sahuarita, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Arizona State
City
Sahuarita, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: 3 dead, several hurt in crash on eastbound I-10 at Eloy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people died and eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Eloy because of a crash. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash followed a pursuit involving a trooper who attempted to stop an SUV for an unknown violation on I-10 westbound at Milepost 214.
ELOY, AZ
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormin
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Sahuarita Pd#El Toro Road#Camino De Las Quintas#Kgun 9#The Arizona Daily Star#Mormon#Zeta Male#University Of Arizona
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
AZFamily

Ex-girlfriend of Nicholas Cowan arrested in Prescott Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ex-girlfriend of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer last week helped him hide from police and tried to destroy cellphones used by him, according to court documents. Nicole Montalbano, 33, was arrested at her Prescott Valley home last weekend and is currently in jail with no bond.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy